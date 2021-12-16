ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares fall after latest tech-led retreat on Wall St

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell in Asia on Friday after...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries

Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday after three days of losses brought on by worries over the spread of the omicron variant and lingering concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 index rose 1.5% as of 1:10 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 1.7%. Both indexes were boosted by solid gains for technology stocks. Micron Technology jumped 10% after the chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
BUSINESS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Asian markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday after a worldwide slump for financial markets spurred by worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the world economy. Tokyo gained nearly 2% and other benchmarks in Asia also were higher.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WSAV News 3

Wall Street joins global slump for stocks on omicron jitters

(AP) — Wall Street is joining a worldwide slump for financial markets on Monday amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.2% lower in afternoon trading, following up on similar drops across Europe and Asia. Stocks of oil producers helped lead the […]
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian shares near year-low as inflation, Omicron fears sap confidence

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asian stocks tested 13-month lows on Friday, as fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, inflation concerns and hawkish pivots by the world's major central banks knocked investor confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) shed 0.7% on Friday to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Shares#Tech#Beijing#Ap
Times Daily

Asian stocks advance after Wall St hits new record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China promised aid to shore up economic growth. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Asian shares advance as easing virus fears boost Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks advanced Wednesday in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. Shares rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Oil prices edged lower. Japan...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
MarketWatch

Dow skids about 430 points Monday as omicron pressures Wall Street lower for a 3rd day in a row

U.S. stocks finished sharply lower Monday, kicking off Christmas week with a third session in a row of losses, as major global cities grappled with surging COVID-19 infections tied to the omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 433 points, or 1.2%, to end near 34,932, in the holiday-shortened week of trade. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.1% near 4,568, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended off 1.2%, or below the 15,000 mark. Crude oil prices also slumped Monday, with the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery [s:cl00] down 3%, settling at $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on demand worries. The S&P 500 Energy sector closed down 1.2%, just in correction territory, according to Dow Jones Market Data, or 10% below its most recent record close.
STOCKS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks on Wall Street added to their recent string of losses Monday, joining a worldwide slump by financial markets amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 fell its third straight drop. The decline followed similar drops across Europe...
STOCKS
investing.com

Dow Jones Is Almost Done Correcting

Asia Session: Modest Relief Rally As Fast Money Gets Back In But... By Jeffrey Halley - Dec 21, 2021. The Omicron/Build Back Better (BBB) sell-off seen yesterday morning in Asia, continued throughout the day Monday, sweeping into Europe and US markets. However, in line with my view... Did The Fed...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures end with strong gains

Oil futures finished with strong gains Tuesday, with the U.S. benchmark taking back a big chunk of a two-day drop inspired by worries over a potential hit to demand as a result of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery rose $2.51, or 3.7%, to close at $71.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Oil had lost a combined 5.7% in the previous two sessions.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy