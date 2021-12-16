ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares fall after latest tech-led retreat on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BANGKOK — Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries

Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday after three days of losses brought on by worries over the spread of the omicron variant and lingering concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 index rose 1.5% as of 1:10 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 1.7%. Both indexes were boosted by solid gains for technology stocks. Micron Technology jumped 10% after the chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Dow skids about 430 points Monday as omicron pressures Wall Street lower for a 3rd day in a row

U.S. stocks finished sharply lower Monday, kicking off Christmas week with a third session in a row of losses, as major global cities grappled with surging COVID-19 infections tied to the omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 433 points, or 1.2%, to end near 34,932, in the holiday-shortened week of trade. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.1% near 4,568, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended off 1.2%, or below the 15,000 mark. Crude oil prices also slumped Monday, with the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery [s:cl00] down 3%, settling at $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on demand worries. The S&P 500 Energy sector closed down 1.2%, just in correction territory, according to Dow Jones Market Data, or 10% below its most recent record close.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Asian#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#The European Central Bank#The Bank Of Japan#S P#Hang Seng#The U S#Congress#Muslim#Uyghurs#The Commerce Department
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Social Security
Country
Japan
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Oil futures end with strong gains

Oil futures finished with strong gains Tuesday, with the U.S. benchmark taking back a big chunk of a two-day drop inspired by worries over a potential hit to demand as a result of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery rose $2.51, or 3.7%, to close at $71.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Oil had lost a combined 5.7% in the previous two sessions.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 300 points early Tuesday as the stock market attempts to recoup some of Monday's selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks rose early Tuesday, on the heels of a sharp selloff, with optimism aided by the Biden administration's plan to fight rising COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. Biden is set to deliver a speech on the omicron fight at 2:30 p.m. ET. Investors also were encouraged by news Monday that the Senate will vote on President Biden's Build Back Better economic plan in January despite Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to it suggesting further negotiations with the West Virginia Senator are likely. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 348 points, or 1%, to reach...
STOCKS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
46K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy