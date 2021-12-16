ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan trade recovers as supply chain troubles ease

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TOKYO — Japan's exports jumped 20% and imports rose at an even faster pace in November as disruptions to manufacturing supply chains eased. Preliminary trade data reported Thursday showed imports surging nearly 44% from a year earlier, pulling the country into a deficit, as surging oil prices pushed costs sharply...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
wnax.com

U.S. Beef Exports to China Soar

With market access improvements secured through the Phase One Trade Agreement, U.S. beef exports to China gained significant traction for the first time in 2020 and have surged this year, reaching 138,000 metric tons through September valued at more than $1.1 billion. U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Economist Erin Borror says projections for the entire marketing year are even higher.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Trade#Iron#Capital Economics
Seeking Alpha

U.S-listed biotechs recover as sanction fears ease

Following a sharp decline on Wednesday amid concerns over an impending U.S. crackdown, Chinese biotech companies listed in the U.S. have rebounded sharply after the Department of Commerce published a list of sanctioned entities clarifying the earlier reports. The list released by the Department of Commerce on Thursday did not...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WRAL News

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

BANGKOK — Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
WRAL News

German business confidence slips again amid COVID fears

BERLIN — Business confidence in Germany has dropped for the sixth month in a row amid concern over the latest wave of coronavirus infections, a closely watched survey showed Friday. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index for Europe's biggest economy dropped to 94.7 points in December from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Stocks Drop As Traders Mull Central Bank Moves

World stock markets fell Friday after the previous day's rally, as traders mulled central bank moves to combat soaring inflation, while navigating a Covid-19 infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery. In afternoon trading Paris stocks dropped 1.4 percent and Frankfurt shed 1.0 percent following earlier Asian losses.
STOCKS
WRAL News

Australia, Britain sign free trade agreement

SYDNEY — Australia and Britain signed a free trade agreement Friday that will eliminate almost all taxes on exports between the countries. The FTA was signed at a virtual ceremony by Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan in Adelaide and Britain’s Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan in London.
ECONOMY
WRAL News

Turkey's lira sinks to new low, prompting bank to intervene

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s currency crashed to an new all-time low against the dollar Friday, a day after the Central Bank again lowered a key interest rate despite surging consumer prices, a move in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional economic policy. The lira’s fall prompted...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Wheat firm as exports, U.S. crops in focus

PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chicago and Paris wheat futures edged higher on Friday as brisk export demand and adverse weather for U.S. crops helped prices move away from the two-month lows struck this week. Soybeans edged higher amid adjustments in soymeal and soy oil futures after a rally in...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil on track for weekly loss as omicron continues to spread

Oil futures fell Friday and were on track for weekly losses tied to worries about the spread of the omicron variant and its potential impact on fuel demand. “Omicron concerns are raising the prospect of reduced travel and movement,” said Edward Meir, analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets, in a note.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Economic growth slows to 10-month low as Omicron makes customers stay home

Customers have been staying at home in the crucial run-up to Christmas, slashing the UK’s economic growth to its slowest pace since February when the country was in lockdown.Businesses say that they have been hit by lower customer demand in December since Omicron came to the UK and new restrictions were imposed.The IHS Markit CIPS Flash UK Composite PMI, a closely followed survey of private companies, scored 53.2 so far this month.The figure is based on preliminary data, and is likely to change at the end of the month.It shows growth, anything above 50 is positive, but is much slower...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares fall on global inflation worries; IT stocks shine

BENGALURU, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Friday as warnings from central banks over rising global inflation spooked investors, with auto and banking stocks leading the decline. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.3% to 17,202 by 0353 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down...
BUSINESS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
46K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy