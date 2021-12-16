Minecraft Ore LED lamp #3DThursday #3DPrinting

So you have got a new Raspberry Pi and want to build something useful? Well, first and foremost, if you don’t have a separate monitor, no need to worry. You can use your Windows laptop as a monitor for Raspberry Pi and even set up VNC Connect on RPi for remote connection. However, if you are looking to build an Android TV Box with Raspberry Pi then you will need a separate monitor or TV. In this guide, we have explained the details on how to install Android TV on Raspberry Pi and get Google Play Store and Services. So on that note, let’s begin.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO