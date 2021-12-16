ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft Ore LED lamp #3DThursday #3DPrinting

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleConej0 shares this great design for a Minecraft Ore LED lamp!. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4931996. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – 0.05″ Pitch Thru-Hole Female Socket Header 2×5 10-pin

NEW PRODUCT – 0.05″ Pitch Thru-Hole Female Socket Header 2×5 10-pin The small, but mighty 0.05″ Pitch Thru-hole Female Socket Header 2×5 10-pin. We had an extra batch of these headers when we were adding the PM2.5 Air Quality Sensor with I2C Interface to our breakout board, and we’re specifically selling the header by itself so you can solder it onto your sensor project.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

How to Build Your Own Android TV Box with Raspberry Pi #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

So you have got a new Raspberry Pi and want to build something useful? Well, first and foremost, if you don’t have a separate monitor, no need to worry. You can use your Windows laptop as a monitor for Raspberry Pi and even set up VNC Connect on RPi for remote connection. However, if you are looking to build an Android TV Box with Raspberry Pi then you will need a separate monitor or TV. In this guide, we have explained the details on how to install Android TV on Raspberry Pi and get Google Play Store and Services. So on that note, let’s begin.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Pixel Patterns @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Create patterns of NeoPixels using for loops and the range() command. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

How to Get Over the Inevitable “Ugly Phase” of a Project

On this Maker Monster video, the monster discusses what he calls the “ugly phase,” the inevitable slump in a project where you are a risk of giving up. He offers a number of tips of how to overcome such creative slumps. My favorite tip is: Forget the noun,...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Jane Velkovski on the life-changing power of assistive technologies

“This chair is my legs — this chair is my life,” says accessibility champion Jane Velkovski, who uses a wheelchair after being diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). With clarity and poise, he shares how his first motorized wheelchair empowered him with independence and ability — and why assistive technology should be available to anyone who needs it. “Freedom of movement, no matter on legs or on wheels, is a human right,” he says.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Cyberpunk 2077, One Year On #cyberpunk

On G4TV’s Xplay, Adam Sessler, Frosk, and The Black Hokage take a deep dive into one year in the life of an overhyped video game whose roll-out last year was one of the biggest trainwrecks in gaming history. What has CD Projekt Red done in the last year to fix Cyberpunk 2077, what might the future hold for the game, and should you bother to play it yet?
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

3D Printed Lithographic Moon Lamp

After years of being a software developer, [Chris] was excited to get back into embedded development and we’re glad he did. His 3D printed lithographic moon lamp combines a number of hacker and maker skills, and is sure to impress. 3D-printed lithographic moons have gotten pretty popular these days,...
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

From the mail bag…

I just wanted to drop you a line and say this box’s mask was. about the TE in STEM since she’s got the S and M down pat, That and I enjoy. them. Anyway she loved the mask and wished she could go to school to show it.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

