Quiet and cooler conditions expected today with plenty of sunshine

By Ryan Matoush
KSNT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a very active day of weather yesterday things will be quite calm across northeast Kansas today. The two biggest differences you will notice are the lack of wind gusts as well as a fairly significant drop in temperatures. After...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

KFOR

Big temp drops are here, but highs remain above average!

After a 20 to 30 degree temp drop from Wednesday’s record breaking highs, we are cooler, but still above normal (for now). Thursday, look for an increase in clouds with showers possible tonight, spreading from south to north. Lows will be in the middle 40s. Temps remain about 10...
myrgv.com

Cold front heads to Valley; Cooler temps expected this weekend

If these warm temperatures don’t have you in the holiday spirit, the weekend’s coming drop in temperatures might do the trick. Another cold front will arrive in the Rio Grande Valley sometime Saturday afternoon, lowering temperatures into the 50s on Saturday night and continuing in the 50s on Sunday.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WSFA

Big changes arriving this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More unseasonable warmth on the way for the next 48 hours. Highs will reach the lower 70s both today and tomorrow -- a solid 10-15 degrees above normal. There’s also more moisture in the atmosphere this morning, which is leading to widespread fog that has become...
MONTGOMERY, AL
hoiabc.com

Showers possible late Friday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The winter gear will be needed this morning as freezing conditions have returned for our Friday morning. Temperatures will run in the mid 20′s to lower 30′s throughout the morning commute under mostly clear skies. As we head through Friday’s forecast, clouds...
PEORIA, IL
WDSU

Thick Fog, Storm Chances, Weekend Changes

What a warm Thursday! Many of us were around 80° which is about 15° above the typical high temperature at this time of the year. Be prepared for more possible thick fog in the morning on Friday. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM for the entire region. You may not be able to see very far in front of you on the roads, especially before the sun is all the way up on Friday morning, so be sure to work in some extra time in your morning routine. The fog should lift by mid-morning and then there's a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still be awfully close to 80°! Morning fog is possible, again, on Saturday morning and then a daytime chance of storms will come in around a 30%-40% chance, but the likeliest round of storms comes with the cold front some time after 3 PM on Saturday. That same cold front will bring a drastic drop in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday so don't be surprised by the much colder day! Another round of showers is possible Monday, but the bulk of the rain could stay south. Temperatures will remain chilly to begin Christmas Week next week but will slowly warm closer to 70° by Christmas Eve on Friday and warm to the lower to mid 70s for Christmas Day and staying dry. You know what this forecast means for your Christmas? There is a 100% chance we WON'T have a white Christmas! Have a great Friday!
WKBW-TV

Mostly sunny and cooler today; wintry mix on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring a good deal of sunshine to WNY today. Winds will be brisk this morning with lighter winds this afternoon. Saturday the next system moves in bringing snow to Buffalo and areas to the north. A snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain mixture expected south of Buffalo. Sunday will be cold enough for lake effect snow south of Buffalo in the morning. Skies will clear in the afternoon.
BUFFALO, NY
wyandottedaily.com

Calmer, cooler weather today

Temperatures today are returning closer to seasonal readings, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s high will be 49, and tonight’s low, about 33, the weather service said. Expect lower temperatures Saturday night and Sunday morning, when it will be the coolest temperatures of the season so far,...
KULR8

Prepare For Light Snow & Cold Wind Chills

Thursday night a cold front will track southeast across the region bringing in a light chance for snow (accumulations around a trace to 2"). Cold temperatures and low wind chills can be expected throughout the day Friday with overnight lows ranging between 10 degrees above and below zero, with wind chills as low as -35.
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Showers continue today; cooler weekend ahead

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Light to steady rain will lift northward through the morning hours today before creeping into Kentucky this afternoon. So, expect spotty morning showers followed by some dry time this afternoon and early evening. Overnight, showers will return to Tennessee and become widely scattered through Saturday. Thankfully, thunderstorm...
NASHVILLE, TN
wearegreenbay.com

Lighter winds on the way, light snow chance Friday night

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: A clearing sky will take us through the overnight hours as temperatures cool into the teens and low 20s. Winds will still be blustery at times out of the west at 10-25 mph. Friday: Sunshine early in the day...
