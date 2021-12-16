ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurrection committee reveals texts from FOX hosts to Trump chief and more to discuss with the Political Junkie

Cover picture for the articleOn Cincinnati Edition live at noon on Thursday, we have the Political Junkie Ken Rudin for the full hour. You can join our conversation about national politics at 513-419-7100 or...

Psaki Shreds GOP Lawmakers and Fox Hosts Over Jan 6. Texts: ‘Disappointing, Not Surprising’ They ‘Expressed Horror in Private’ and ‘Were Silent in Public’

Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked on Tuesday for the White House’s reaction to the text messages Fox News hosts and Republican lawmakers sent to Mark Meadows during the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The texts revealed by Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday night kicked off a...
House Democrat Pleads With Fox Hosts Who Texted Meadows: ‘Tell the American People the Truth,’ Like in Those Messages

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) on Tuesday called on Fox News hosts who texted former Donald Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows to open up about their communications with the White House during the Capitol riot when addressing the House select committee investigating Jan. 6. Following Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) revelation Monday that...
January 6 texts from Fox hosts reveal the lie at the heart of the conservative movement

As the Capitol riot unfolded on January 6, Fox News hosts knew exactly how bad things were. “The president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,” Laura Ingraham texted to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. “Please, get him on TV — [the riot is] destroying everything you accomplished,” Brian Kilmeade wrote to Meadows. “Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol?” wrote Hannity in yet another Meadows text.
January 6th Committee Reveals Text Messages From Fox News Hosts To Mark Meadows As Capitol Siege Unfolded: “This Is Hurting All Of Us”

The House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol voted unanimously on Monday to recommend that Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress. But the hearing revealed new information about what Meadows initially provided to the committee: thousands of pages of documents, including text messages he received as the siege unfolded. The vice chair of the committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read a series of text messages that Fox News hosts sent to Meadows, urging him to try to get the president appear on TV and call a halt to the attack. According to Cheney,...
‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Completely Ignore Brian Kilmeade Capitol Riot Text Bombshell

On Tuesday morning, the hosts at Fox & Friends had three hours to respond to the bombshell revelation that Fox News stars—including their very own Brian Kilmeade—begged White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to get then-President Donald Trump to intervene in the Capitol riot. Unsurprisingly, the show came and went without any comment whatsoever. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot surfaced the messages Monday night, revealing that Donald Trump Jr. as well as Fox stars Kilmeade, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham texted Meadows on Jan. 6 to get then-President Donald Trump to call off his supporters. In the days after the riot, all three Fox hosts would go on to link left-wing activists to the violence. Neither Hannity nor Ingraham talked about the messages on their shows Monday night, and Kilmeade followed suit on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning by completely ignoring the story.
Jan. 6 Panel Releases Texts From Fox News Hosts to Mark Meadows

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers revealed a series of frantic texts he received as the attack was underway. The texts, provided by Meadows before he ceased cooperating with the committee, revealed that members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even President Donald Trump’s own son were urging Meadows to push Trump to act quickly to stop the siege by his supporters. “We need an Oval address,” Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows as his father’s supporters were breaking into the Capitol, sending...
Fox hosts secretly asked Trump to stop Jan. 6 attack

New digital evidence in the investigation into the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol reveals that many conservatives – including influential Fox News hosts and Donald Trump Jr. – privately urged Trump to stop the violence. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber points out how quick Fox News hosts were to lie about the MAGA riot despite being privately horrified by the insurrection.Dec. 15, 2021.
