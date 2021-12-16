ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several miles of trucks queued up near British Port of Dover - Reuters photographer

Freight lorries are seen queuing on A20 road into the Port of Dover, in Dover, Britain December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls.

DOVER, England, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Several miles of trucks were queued up on the main road towards Britain's Port of Dover on Thursday, a Reuters photographer said.

The trucks were stacked up on the A20 towards Dover.

It was not immediately clear what was causing the congestion.

Reporting by Henry Nicholls, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

