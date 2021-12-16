ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Indonesia detects first omicron case in hospital worker

By Edna Tarigan
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesia has detected its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a cleaning worker at a hospital in Jakarta, the country's health minister said Thursday. The patient has no symptoms and is being quarantined at...

medicalxpress.com

Related
Fox News

7.3 undersea quake in Indonesia triggers tsunami warning

A magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake struck off Indonesia's Flores Island on Tuesday, and the country's meteorological agency warned that tsunami waves are possible. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) under the sea and was located 112 kilometers (74 miles) north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province with a population of 85,000.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Virus turns Indonesia holiday island into desert of abandoned resorts

Chef Ilhani used to serve up Japanese cuisine to holidaymakers every night, now he makes just $3 a day selling fried snacks on the near empty streets of once bustling Gili Trawangan. The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered almost all the resorts and restaurants across Indonesia's Gili Islands, famed for their turquoise waters, sandy beaches, and diverse marine life. Situated close to Bali, tourism and the local economy had been booming, with around 1,500 foreign visitors visiting Trawangan every day. But when authorities first imposed a nationwide virus lockdown in March 2020 and then closed borders to international travellers, his restaurant could not survive the loss of business.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australia's New South Wales sets record for new COVID cases

Australia’s New South Wales state recorded 1,742 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, its highest daily total since the pandemic began.Hospitalizations were also up across the state. There were 192 coronavirus patients in New South Wales hospitals on Thursday, up from 166 the day before. Of those, 26 were in intensive care.The previous peak for new infections in one day in Australia’s most populous state was 1,599 on September 11.The state's Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Wednesday said cases are doubling every two to three days. Modeling at the University of New South Wales forecasts up to 25,000 cases per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

South Africa to roll out Covid booster shots next month

South Africa will next month start giving Pfizer booster shots against coronavirus, a health official said Friday, a day after the country reported a near-record high in daily cases of the disease. "The first people who will qualify for the booster dose in South Africa will be people over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Weekly update shows 28 more Covid-linked deaths in NI

Twenty-eight deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have been recorded in the latest weekly update.The figure represents a slight drop, down from 29 in the previous week, according to data compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).The latest deaths, which happened in the week ending December 10, take the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities recorded by Nisra to 3,950.The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.NISRA’s dashboard containing some of the key statistics from...
WORLD
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
insider.com

Watch as heavy rainfall in Indonesia washes away homes and floods streets

Watch as heavy rainfall in Indonesia washes away homes and floods streets. Heavy rainfall in Indonesia destroyed houses, flooded streets, and caused landslides. Authorities in Bali have warned of more flooding in the coming days. Days of heavy rainfall in Indonesia have caused extreme flooding and landslides. Houses in Lombok...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Spain urges child vaccinations and boosters before Christmas

Spanish health authorities are stepping up efforts to give out coronavirus vaccine shots before Christmas and end-of-the-year gatherings that usually bring large groups together.On Wednesday, the same day that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for 3.3 million children aged between 5 and 11 began across Spain and in other parts of the European Union regional health authorities in Spain approved widening the scope of those eligible for a booster shot.After offering third doses to health workers, high-risk groups and those 60 and older during the past two months, Spain will start giving extra shots to people 50...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Germany passes jab requirement for health workers

Germany on Friday passed legislation requiring healthcare workers to get inoculated against COVID-19, a first step toward possible mandatory jabs for all adults. A large majority of Bundestag lower house MPs voted for the measure requiring staff at hospitals, doctors' offices and care homes to be fully vaccinated by mid-March 2022, which was then approved by the Bundesrat upper house.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Swiss eye far-reaching restrictions to fight Covid

The Swiss government presented proposals Friday for broad new restrictions as Covid cases surge, including barring unvaccinated people from restaurants and cultural activities as well as home working requirements. The government put forward two proposals for new measures aimed at reining in ballooning rates of transmission, and said a final...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Poor women in rural India still denied safe hospital births, study finds

Women in rural India who are poor, uneducated and marry early have the lowest odds of a safe birth such as in a hospital, according to a new study which analyses why for every 100,000 live births in the country's poorer states, 161 women die. Published in the peer-reviewed journal...
HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

