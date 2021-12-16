Taunton's Dermody Cleaners holding 29th annual Coats for Kids drive

TAUNTON — Dermody Cleaners in Taunton is holding its 29th annual Coats for Kids drive.

Coats for Kids aims to provide underprivileged children in Greater Taunton with warm winter coats and jackets.

Dermody Cleaners will clean the donated coats free of charge and will deliver them to Saint Vincent de Paul Society’s Center on Washington Street for distribution.

This year, the Taunton-area has been so eager for the collection to start, that Dermody is starting the campaign a month early, they announced in a press release. Traditionally a January event, the business will collect coats in both December and January.

Residents of the area are invited to donate children’s gently-worn winter coats to any Dermody Cleaners location: 34 Cohannet St.; 648 County St.; 330 Bedford St. in Lakeville; and the Press Club on Route 6 in Somerset.

This year, Coats for Kids is getting some support from the Downtown Taunton Foundation. They are running a Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe on weekends directly across from Dermody Cleaners until Dec. 19. This event at the old Taunton Daily Gazette building also collected for Dermody’s recent food drive and features local artisans and vendors selling holiday items.

“This year feels different in so many ways," Terry Dermody said. "My grandson just turned 2 years old, and I cannot imagine him not having a winter coat. It makes me want to try harder to help our community even more. No child should be cold. He’s the fourth generation Dermody child to assist with this drive, and I want him to learn how important it is to help others. I cannot thank the Taunton community enough for their enthusiasm to donate coats this year, it was so emphatic that it was an easy decision for me to start the Coat Drive early.”

Dermody would also like to thank Crossed Sabers Ski & Sport of Raynham, Berkley Middle School, the Segregansett Country Club and Taunton Extended Day Care as well as the Saint Vincent DePaul Society for their continual cooperation.

The Saint Vincent de Paul Center is located at 141 Washington St. in Taunton and is open Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m., for the food pantry.

In the event of an emergency, anyone can call upon the Vincentians to respond at once. The telephone number for such an emergency is 1-508-823-6676.

The Coats for Kids campaign is the main community service campaign conducted by Dermody Cleaners. Other community projects include their holiday food drive and ongoing support of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South. For more information, call Terry Dermody at 508-822-6161 or visit www.dermodycleaners.com .

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Taunton's Dermody Cleaners holding 29th annual Coats for Kids drive