Congress & Courts

Redistricting is drying up competitive congressional races

By Michael Macagnone, CQ-Roll Call
Marietta Daily Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShort-term advancements in data science combined with long-term shifts in how Americans vote are making swing districts increasingly rare. State legislatures and political commissions control the redistricting process for the majority of the country. So far, 20 states have finished redrawing their congressional maps, which have produced only a handful of...

www.mdjonline.com

Axios

Congressional mapmakers receive "F" grade in five states

Partisan legislators across the country have been busy manipulating district lines to bolster their party's chances of controlling the House next year, according to analysis of maps by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project and RepresentUs. By the numbers: Nineteen states have now finished the redistricting process, and Georgia, New Mexico and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Herald

GOP candidate from Winfield to switch congressional races

A first-time Republican congressional candidate from Winfield has announced he's switching districts. Justin Burau said he'll now run for the 3rd District seat. He had been a candidate in the 6th District. Winfield became part of the 3rd in a congressional map recently approved by state lawmakers and Gov. J.B....
WINFIELD, IL
eenews.net

3 House races to watch after redistricting

More than half of the states have completed their congressional redistricting processes, and the new House map for next year’s midterm elections is coming into focus. Redistricting happens every 10 years to account for population changes and shifts following the U.S. Census. So far Republicans have the edge, but the process is also setting up intra-party fights on both sides.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The most competitive governors races, one year out

— Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) is set to launch a primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp today, capping a busy week in the Peach State. Here’s where that and four other hyper-competitive governors races stand as we head into 2022. — Former President Donald Trump is trying to break...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

What I Got Wrong About Brett Kavanaugh and Abortion

During oral arguments over S.B. 8, the Texas abortion ban that empowers vigilantes to sue clinics and their “abettors” for a $10,000 bounty, Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to understand the state’s cynical game. S.B. 8, Kavanaugh explained, is a brazen effort to work around Supreme Court precedent, with ramifications for many other rights favored by conservatives. He brought up an amicus brief filed by the Firearms Policy Coalition, which opposed S.B. 8 out of fear that blue states could deploy the same strategy against gun rights. “This will easily become the model for suppression of other constitutional rights,” the justice said, quoting from the brief. “And it could be free speech rights,” he continued. “It could be free exercise. … It could be Second Amendment rights if this position is accepted here.” By the end of arguments, I anticipated that the justice would vote to let federal courts block S.B. 8—not because he supported abortion rights, but because he grasped the existential threat that Texas’ law posed to his court’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Verge

Schools across US cancel classes over unconfirmed TikTok threats

School districts across the United States are cancelling classes on Friday, December 17th due to reports of threats that are supposedly being made on TikTok. Districts in California, Texas, Minnesota, and Missouri have said they plan to close down Friday in response, according to the districts and local media reports. Elsewhere, districts have said they plan to have heightened police presence or have emailed parents to say they’ve been investigating the allegations.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MSNBC

Why a specific text a GOP member sent to Meadows stands out

As part of the contempt process against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has released a series of texts the Republican received after Election Day 2020. The point, of course, is to demonstrate Meadows' importance to the overall process. To that...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Nearly a third of Republicans say they will never get vaccinated, new poll finds

At least 30 per cent of Republicans say they may never get a Covid-19 vaccine and only one per cent will get inoculated as soon as possible, according to a new poll by the Monmouth University released on Wednesday.This was in sharp contrast with Democrats — only two per cent said they were likely to never get the jab.About 54 per cent Republicans confirmed that they have received the Covid-19 vaccine, while a whopping 96 per cent Democrats said they are already vaccinated, the poll confirmed.The study titled “National: Most Americans ‘worn out’ by Covid” showed that a large chunk...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: ‘This is a real f---ing problem’

SEE YOU IN JANUARY — NYT: “Democrats’ $2.2 trillion social safety net, climate and tax bill faced new setbacks on Thursday as President [JOE] BIDEN conceded that the measure was stalled for the moment and a top Senate official decided that a section granting legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants must be dropped from the legislation.”
U.S. POLITICS

