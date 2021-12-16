ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

JCMI OPENS ITS CULTURAL SERIES – 28TH SEASON

By Submitted
coastalbreezenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chairperson of the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island Cultural Series announces its opening January 15th, 2022 at 7:30 PM, its 28th Season, a memorable program you won’t want to miss!. Sinatra’s “Great American Songbook”, comprising the hits made famous by the legendary crooner, will be sung by...

www.coastalbreezenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
coastalbreezenews.com

The Event of the Season is Coming!

The San Marco Columbiettes will host their Annual Winter Wonderland Dinner Dance fundraiser on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM at the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Road, Marco Island. Dinner menu will include salad, prime rib with all the trimmings, dessert and coffee with a cash bar. Substitution for beef will be available upon request at time of ticket purchase. There will be a 50/50 drawing and fabulous raffle prizes. Entertainment for your listening and dancing pleasure will be provided by the fantastic duo, the “Manhattan Connection.” Tickets are on sale at the Parish Office at $65 per person. For more information you may contact: Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733, Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158, Mary Cay Moll at 773-368-7275, or Joan Pidherny at 239-877-2842. Don’t miss this wonderful event!
MARCO ISLAND, FL
bronxnet.org

OPEN BXRx Monday: Celebrating Music, Arts & Culture

On this week's episode of OPEN Bx Rx Monday, Dr. Bob Lee is joined by Naomi Marcus, Publicity Manager for the Riverdale Choral Society, who shares information on how singers can join the choral group as early as next spring and highlight their next event. Then, we get creative with...
BRONX, NY
mixonline.com

s5studio Opens Its Third Room

S5studio moved into its current space in Manhattan’s west side last May and has just opened has just opened its third studio, the Midnight Blue Room, which joins its Crimson Room and the Black Room. Though the location, once the private facility for the Scissor Sisters (and originally designed...
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out Global

14 cool museums and other culture spots that opened around the world in 2021

Not everything was closed this year – lots of new venues actually opened their doors for the first time. These are our favourites. It’s unlikely that 2021 is going to be remembered for things opening, let’s be honest. The headlines were dominated by the pandemic, of course, and most of us were locked down or avoiding crowded places. So it’s not exactly like cultural institutions had the best environment to start experimenting in. And yet, some really very cool new museums and galleries did open their doors for the very first time.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Entertainment
Marco Island, FL
Society
City
Marco Island, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Killing Mr. Watson a Crowd Pleaser

Strong crowds filled the dirt floor underneath the historic Smallwood Store in Chokoloskee on Saturday, December 11 to enjoy two performances of Larry Block’s play, “Killing Mr. Watson”, about the famous killing of Edgar “Bloody” Watson. The play was performed by an all-volunteer cast at the very location of the killing in 1910 that has been famously documented by author Peter Matthiessen.
CHOKOLOSKEE, FL
On Milwaukee

Gathering on the Green announces its headliners for 2022 series

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the summer live music season – so today Gathering on the Green announced its headlining acts for its 2022 festival. Hosted July 7-10 at Rotary Park in Mequon, the four-day outdoor musical event – a non-profit that uses proceeds to help support music education programs in the Wisconsin community – will host a variety of styles and genres for its 27th edition and its second year in a row after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic. The festival returned this past summer with headliners Cheap Trick and Trace Adkins.
MEQUON, WI
coastalbreezenews.com

JRobert's "10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands" Debuts to a Full House in Goodland

Former Marco Island Artist of the Year JRobert Houghtaling debuted his “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show to a full house on Monday, December 6, at the Margood Theatre building on Goodland. Popular local musicians Marie Nofsinger and Merrill Allen and John Butler of Matlacha shared the stage with JRobert. The December concert marks the first of JRobert’s popular first Monday of the month series.
GOODLAND, FL
Centre College News & Events

New summer 2022 Miami course opens eyes to cultural art scene

Peter Haffner, assistant professor of art history, will embark on his first Centre College study away course and give students access into the vibrant art scene in Miami, Florida, during Summer 2022. Haffner’s expertise and research focuses on the production, sale, collection and exhibition of art made in Haiti and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Foster
Person
Sinatra
mhflsentinel.com

Book Culture Opens In Pittsford Village

Book Culture, a 25-year-old innovative bookstore and retailer with 3 locations in New York City has opened a set of three new shops in the historic Village of Pittsford shopping district located at 28, 30 and 32-1/2 South Main Street. The two stores at 28 and 30 South Main Street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
oceancity.com

The 28th Annual Penguin Swim!

JOIN OCEAN CITY ON NEW YEAR’S DAY FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL PENGUIN SWIM!. Get ready to dunk your penguin tail in the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean to support our community’s Healthcare Heroes! The 28th Annual Penguin Swim is set for Saturday, January 1, 2022 and will take place once again on the beach at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street in Ocean City, Maryland!
OCEAN CITY, MD
coastalbreezenews.com

Sami’s Aims to Please

Variety, so it’s said, is the spice of life and at Sami’s, it’s also a point of pride. Sami Rahman, the restaurant’s owner, touts the menu as being the most diverse on Marco Island. The eatery serves breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner seven days a week.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jcmi#The Jewish Congregation#The Chicago Tribune
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn reveals it's been a 'long day' in candid home photo

Goldie Hawn has opened the doors inside her beautiful Los Angeles home to share a candid photo following a "long day". The Hollywood star took to Instagram this week to share a picture of her curled up on the sofa with her pet dog Rory, who was also half asleep.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'RHOA' Couple Reportedly on the Rocks

Sheree Whitfield's highly anticipated return to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta has fans eager for an update on her love life. As reported by several blogs, Whitfield's focus on showcasing her thriving relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, former party promoter Tyrone Gilliams. But as TMZ reports, her storyline may be in jeopardy. Turns out Whitfield and Gilliams are not on speaking terms after a major fallout regarding filming a scene for the upcoming 14th season.
NFL
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Hollywood Reporter

Carlos Marin, Singer in British Quartet Il Divo, Dies at 53

Carlos Marín, who was part of the British singing group Il Divo, died Sunday at age 53. The cause of death was not revealed; however, he had been hospitalized recently. The group announced his death via its Instagram account. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” the post reads. “He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Bobby Flay, Alex Guarnaschelli, And Valerie Bertinelli Have This Christmas Favorite In Common

There is no shortage of traditions at Christmas time, whether it comes to the foods we eat or the songs we sing. We even watch the same lineup of holiday movies, year after year, despite having most of their plotlines memorized by heart — perhaps you're a fan of classics like "It's A Wonderful Life" or "Miracle on 34th Street," for instance, or maybe you make sure to tune into every showing of "Die Hard" throughout the holiday season. And if you consider yourself a foodie, you probably enjoy some of Food Network's annual television specials that come on during this happiest time of the year, like "Holiday Baking Championship or "Holiday Wars."
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy