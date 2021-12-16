JCMI OPENS ITS CULTURAL SERIES – 28TH SEASON

Not everything was closed this year – lots of new venues actually opened their doors for the first time. These are our favourites. It’s unlikely that 2021 is going to be remembered for things opening, let’s be honest. The headlines were dominated by the pandemic, of course, and most of us were locked down or avoiding crowded places. So it’s not exactly like cultural institutions had the best environment to start experimenting in. And yet, some really very cool new museums and galleries did open their doors for the very first time.

MUSEUMS ・ 6 DAYS AGO