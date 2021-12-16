ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
End-Of-Year Video Paints A Bright Future For Penn State

By Onward State
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn past years, Penn State’s end-of-year messages have come in all shapes and sizes, including “Home Alone” parodies with the Nittany Lion or wacky Uber trips with everyone’s favorite university president. This time, Penn State’s holiday greeting sought to paint a picture of the Penn State community at...

Onward State

Penn State ‘Prepared To Alter Plans’ As COVID-19’s Omicron Variant Worsens

Penn State is encouraging community members to stay flexible as yet another COVID-19 variant takes hold across the country. In a release published early Friday morning, Penn State said community members should be “prepared to alter plans” if the university is required to begin the spring semester online. The statement said Penn State will provide an update on the situation on Thursday, December 30.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Onward State

Penn State Hoops-VCU Canceled Amid Positive COVID-19 Tests

Penn State men’s basketball’s upcoming road matchup with VCU has been canceled due to an unspecified number of positive COVID-19 results within the Nittany Lions’ program, the team announced Thursday morning. The road matchup in Richmond was originally set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 18. Penn...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Onward State

Report: Wide Receiver Norval Black No Longer With Penn State

Penn State wide receiver Norval Black is no longer on the Nittany Lions’ official roster, according to a report from Lions247’s Sean Fitz. Though a Penn State official confirmed Black’s removal to Fitz, the former three-star recruit has not yet entered the NCAA transfer portal. At this time, the reason for Black’s exit is unavailable.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdac.com

New President For Penn State

STATE COLLEGE – Sources say University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi will serve as Penn State’s next president. The university’s Board of Trustees are meeting to approve the selection. Dr. Bendapudi will succeed Eric Barron when he retires in June 2022. Born in India, she will be the 19th president in Penn State’s history as well as the first woman to hold the post. Bendapudi earned her Ph,D in marketing from the University of Kansas and has teaching experience at Texas A&M and Ohio State. Bendapudi returned to Kansas in 2011 to become the School of Business dean and a Professor of Business. During her career, she has taught at the undergraduate, MBA, Executive MBA and PhD levels and received numerous college, university, and national teaching awards.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State adds another big body at tight end in 4-star Jerry Cross

STATE COLLEGE — A trademark of James Franklin’s offenses during his tenure at Penn State has been the presence of an athletic, big-bodied tight end who can be a factor in the passing game. Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth have found NFL success. Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren all had their moments for the Lions in 2021.
PENN, PA
Onward State

On Signing Day, Penn State Highlights Need For ‘Aggressive’ NIL Strategy

On a day that 23 Penn State football recruits signed their NLIs (National Letters of Intent), lots of chatter in Happy Valley and the college football world was focused on NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness). When the NCAA allowed student-athletes to make money through the use of their name, image,...
PENN, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State English Professor Hester Blum's run on 'Jeopardy!' ends

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State English Professor Hester Blum’s run in the “Jeopardy!” Professors Tournament ended during this week’s semifinal round. Alisa Hove, botany professor at Warren Wilson College in Asheville, North Carolina, advanced to the finals from the match in which Blum competed on Tuesday evening, Dec. 14.
EDUCATION
Centre Daily

Penn State RB commit Nicholas Singleton wins Gatorade National Player of the Year

Few players can boast the accomplishments Saquon Barkley did while he was at Penn State. The former Nittany Lion running back made hurdling defenders the norm and did it on his way to a record-setting career. Barkley owns the Penn State record for rushing touchdowns, rushing yards as a freshman, rushing yards as a sophomore and most total yards in a single game.
PENN, PA
Onward State

Penn State’s Strong Philadelphia Recruiting Revitalizes In-State Success

After all was said and done Wednesday morning, Penn State football officially signed 23 prospects to its 2022 recruiting class. Of those 23 future Nittany Lions, nine are Pennsylvania natives — three of them hail from the Philadelphia area. In its 2021 class, Penn State welcomed just three Pennsylvania products, while 2020 saw just seven.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Michigan State Football: 3 reasons 5-star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin will flip to Spartans

Five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin was on campus this past weekend and it feels like Michigan State football is trending here. Folks, Tuck is absolutely comin’. The second-year Michigan State football coach is on the verge of signing his first top-20 class in East Lansing and the program’s first since 2016. If all goes as planned on Wednesday, he could very well end up with a top-15 group.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics. The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.
NFL
Onward State

Penn State To Continue Weekly Testing Of Unvaccinated Students Next Spring

Penn State will extend its weekly COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated students throughout the spring semester, the university announced on Friday. Employees aren’t included this time around since they’re federally required to get vaccinated by January. Penn State’s policy continuation comes just one week after announcing the extension...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Onward State

We Want To See Your Penn State Holiday Decorations

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that means Penn Staters all over will be decorating their homes, offices, and more with Nittany Lion-themed holiday decorations. As always, Penn Staters go all out when it comes to repping their school, and we’d expect nothing less. With...
LIFESTYLE

