End-Of-Year Video Paints A Bright Future For Penn State

STATE COLLEGE – Sources say University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi will serve as Penn State’s next president. The university’s Board of Trustees are meeting to approve the selection. Dr. Bendapudi will succeed Eric Barron when he retires in June 2022. Born in India, she will be the 19th president in Penn State’s history as well as the first woman to hold the post. Bendapudi earned her Ph,D in marketing from the University of Kansas and has teaching experience at Texas A&M and Ohio State. Bendapudi returned to Kansas in 2011 to become the School of Business dean and a Professor of Business. During her career, she has taught at the undergraduate, MBA, Executive MBA and PhD levels and received numerous college, university, and national teaching awards.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO