Asian shares fall after latest tech-led retreat on Wall St

 5 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell in Asia on Friday after...

perutribune.com

World markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares bounced back Tuesday from a sell-off a day earlier spurred by worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the world economy. Markets in Europe and Asia rose and U.S. futures were higher. Oil prices also advanced.
WSAV News 3

Wall Street joins global slump for stocks on omicron jitters

(AP) — Wall Street is joining a worldwide slump for financial markets on Monday amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.2% lower in afternoon trading, following up on similar drops across Europe and Asia. Stocks of oil producers helped lead the […]
perutribune.com

Asian stocks fall on concern about virus, tighter Fed policy

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Monday amid concern about the coronavirus's latest variant and tighter Federal Reserve policy. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated at the start of a trading week that will be shortened by the Christmas holiday.
Reuters

Asian shares near year-low as inflation, Omicron fears sap confidence

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asian stocks tested 13-month lows on Friday, as fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, inflation concerns and hawkish pivots by the world's major central banks knocked investor confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) shed 0.7% on Friday to...
US News and World Report

Asian Stocks Advance After Wall St Hits New Record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China promised aid to shore up economic growth. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong and Sydney advanced ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week at which higher U.S. inflation might influence a decision on when to start rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock markets.
Herald & Review

Asian shares advance as easing virus fears boost Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks advanced Wednesday in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. Shares rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Oil prices edged lower. Japan...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries

Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday after three days of losses brought on by worries over the spread of the omicron variant and lingering concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 index rose 1.5% as of 1:10 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 1.7%. Both indexes were boosted by solid gains for technology stocks. Micron Technology jumped 10% after the chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
MarketWatch

Dow skids about 430 points Monday as omicron pressures Wall Street lower for a 3rd day in a row

U.S. stocks finished sharply lower Monday, kicking off Christmas week with a third session in a row of losses, as major global cities grappled with surging COVID-19 infections tied to the omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 433 points, or 1.2%, to end near 34,932, in the holiday-shortened week of trade. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.1% near 4,568, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended off 1.2%, or below the 15,000 mark. Crude oil prices also slumped Monday, with the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery [s:cl00] down 3%, settling at $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on demand worries. The S&P 500 Energy sector closed down 1.2%, just in correction territory, according to Dow Jones Market Data, or 10% below its most recent record close.
FOXBusiness

Stocks tumble, oil plunges as omicron fears weigh

U.S. stocks plunged Monday, continuing last week's losses, as the rapid spread of the omicron variant continues to worry investors who fear the new surge could hamper economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 483 points, or 1.37%, while the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite index declined 1.30%...
MarketWatch

Dow futures slide more than 500 points as market worries mount

U.S. stock-index futures fell Sunday night, following a losing week on Wall Street amid worries about politics, Fed policy and the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. slid about 500 points, or 1.5%, as of 2 a.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. -1.76%. were down 1.5%, or 68 points, while Nasdaq-100...
investing.com

Dow Jones Is Almost Done Correcting

Asia Session: Modest Relief Rally As Fast Money Gets Back In But... By Jeffrey Halley - Dec 21, 2021. The Omicron/Build Back Better (BBB) sell-off seen yesterday morning in Asia, continued throughout the day Monday, sweeping into Europe and US markets. However, in line with my view... Did The Fed...
