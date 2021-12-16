Reanna Cruz

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleI hate to admit it, but aside from the club tracks, my 2021 favorites were often aligned as "Problematic Fave-core" – fun yet stupid music that included RXKNephew yelling in a Death Grips-like cadence to "do some more drugs!", a Limp Bizkit revival, and, to put it bluntly, Iggy Azalea. To...

Detroit-born rapper DeJ Loaf may be considering a career switch-up, suggesting on social media that she may be retired from releasing music. The 30-year-old, who is best known for her songs "No Fear," "Back Up" with Big Sean, and "Me U & Hennessy" with Lil Wayne, appears to be weighing her options pertaining to her next moves in the music business, responding to a fan who asked her about the status of one song that she has been teasing over the course of the last few weeks.
Bob Boilen

Some of my favorite music of 2021 came from artists who were new to me — a contrast to my 2020 list, the year COVID made it extra challenging to the unknowns. Among the new finds are the Isle of Wight rock and droll duo Wet Leg; Charlie Hickey, who covered a Phoebe Bridgers song as a 13-year-old, now she's singing on his record; Olivia Rodrigo, with an expressive and explosive album on youthful heartbreak, and Arooj Aftab's smoky and solemn reflections, have all made for a year I'm grateful for.
FINNEAS’ music video has arrived for “Only A Lifetime”. The multi-talented and GRAMMY nominated artist posted the video today, already racking up 100k views. Speaking about the track, FINNEAS reveals, “A lot of people were pacing around their houses, praying for lockdown to be lifted, and waiting for the vaccine. I had a sudden realization—I might really miss this calm time I had with my family and my girlfriend. I was trying to remind myself to stay present and stay engaged no matter what is going on.”
This year, my music listening habits were fraught with the battles of the generation wars. My music taste contains multitudes, and while most of my favorite projects and tracks were made by my favorite millennial artists, like ZAYN, Adele and Aventura, I also found myself flocking to artists that represent the new vanguard in music: Gen-Zers like Lil Nas X, Talia Goddess and Joshua Bassett topped my playlists over and over again.
2020 was a year when I fell back into my oldest ways and interests; in short, my tastes were not unlike those of a middle schooler as I rewatched and relistened to the media of my past. 2021 gave way to new opportunities, new jobs, new friends and new things to obsess over, as if acting as a sort of bridge between my reverted tastes and new discoveries. My favorites of this year contain a mix of artists I've loved in the past and new discoveries I will love for a long time to come.
Much of the music I admired in 2021 came from artists working unapologetically on their own terms. I reached frequently for risk-takers — blown-out pop-punk makeovers from unexpected voices, a New Age composer returning to music after stepping away for decades, a bedroom pop producer reworking UK garage samples into two-minute bites of brilliance. All were a welcome reminder that music has no rules, and that you can't sit around waiting for someone to give you permission to create what you want, how you want to.
Music was back with a vengeance this year, or perhaps I was in a better place to actually savor the juicy tidbits I discovered. This is an unranked collection of my favorite songs and albums that came out in 2021. Deciding which ones made this list was incredibly difficult since there are many more I would have liked to include, but I decided to go with the music I couldn't stop playing on repeat. I hope that in this list, you discover new artists that become a part of your soundtrack. Cheers!
Welp, here we are again. When I placed Fred again.. and The Blessed Madonna's "Marea (We've Lost Dancing)" in my Top 10 Songs of 2021 in late November, I thought of it as a poignant relic of a bygone era. Now, thanks to the omicron variant, I won't be getting those hugs with friends on the dancefloor just yet. The song's message remains frustratingly relevant: If we can live through these next six months, what happens next will be marvelous. Mask up, boost thyself and stay safe. We gon' make it through.
FKA Twigs and the Weeknd give in to their “emotions overload” in new song “Tears in the Club.” The track follows the release of FKA Twigs’ single “Measure of a Man” featuring Central Cee, which appears on the soundtrack from upcoming film The King’s Man out Dec. 22. “Tears in the Club” lives up to the promise of its name, pairing a booming dance floor beat and atmospheric synths with lyrics from Twigs and the Weeknd that are packed with heartache and angst: “Tears in the club,” goes part of the hook, “Because your love’s got me fucked up.” The track...
The year in hip-hop can't be quantified by new music alone. Not in 2021, when starting a podcast feels like a rite of passage for every rapper flirting with retirement. Ever since the podfather Combat Jack taught hip-hop how to "dream them dreams," the proliferation has been unreal. Now podcasts are the culture's official mouthpiece and the genre is as varied as the rap game itself. You can hear everything from real journalism and cultural criticism to straight-up jaw jacking. Here's my shortlist of the best hip-hop podcasts of the year, along with the albums I couldn't stop listening to in between time.
Moin, 'Crappy Dreams Count'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying is recommending songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Moin is a post-punk trio with deep ties to London's electronic music scene — Joe Andrews and Tom Halstead make up Raime with percussionist Valentina Magaletti (Tomaga, Vanishing Twin) — and you can hear that precision infiltrate its debut album, Moot! The exclamation point in the album title is well earned; this is a dagger play of riff wreckage, with bass lines that groove as much as they open portals to other dimensions. The band exists somewhere in the deconstructed '90s punk nexus of Fugazi, Unwound and Shellac, but its high-definition payoff is somehow more psychedelic. For me, Magaletti's drumming is the draw, especially on a track like "Crappy Dreams Count" – the claustrophobic riff repeats and mutates throughout, but the drums shiver and shake with the electricity of a drum machine that's grown limbs.
Sly & Robbie’s Robbie Shakespeare Dead At 68

Robbie Shakespeare, the Jamaican bassist and producer who was half of the hugely prolific and important duo Sly & Robbie, has died. The Gleaner reports that Shakespeare died in a Florida hospital after undergoing kidney surgery. He was 68. Shakespeare grew up in Kingston, in a family full of musicians....
Review: A journey into the duality of Alicia Keys

“KEYS,” Alicia Keys (RCA Records) In Alicia Keys' latest album, the R&B artist gives us an inside look at the duality of her creative process. With her album titled “KEYS”, the 15-time Grammy-winning artist breaks down her album into two versions giving listeners the chance to take in her classical side with “Original” and the more upbeat songs on “Unlocked” featuring producer Mike Will Made-It.
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ performance to air next month

Fans of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will want to get plugged in with MTV’s latest edition of “Unplugged.”. The Grammy-winning duo’s “MTV Unplugged” performance will air Dec. 16, the network announced Sunday night. “The highly anticipated episode, captured earlier this year in front of an intimate audience in New...
Who was Flow La Movie?

WITH more than 10 years in the music industry, Flow La Movie has made a name for himself among Puerto Rican producers. La Movie worked with singers such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Nio García. Who was Flow La Movie?. Born José Ángel Hernández, Flow La Movie, 38,...
Julian Kerins Brings It With Vie

Vie” by Julian Kerins is an uptempo piece that utilizes drum breaks and polyrhythms to maintain your interest from beginning to end. Julian recently posted up at Port Jefferson New York’s VuDu Studios to rock a live studio version of the song with drummer Michael Vetter and bassist Michael Schuler. The song was initially recorded and featured on Kerins’ 2020 album “To Solemn Maia.” This live studio session incarnation allows listeners to experience the record in a much brighter frequency, and the smooth bass guitar grooves combine with the somber lyrics to concoct a cool yet menacing atmosphere as the trio weaves through every element of the song’s dynamic structure.
