ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Drake's Brennan receives promotion to associate head coach

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines) -- Drake women’s assistant soccer coach Kevin Brennan...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
The Associated Press

Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids under 5 in setback

Pfizer said Friday it was changing plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers after the usual two shots didn’t appear strong enough for some of the children. Pfizer announced the change after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy