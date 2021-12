Hospitals in California, Illinois and Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in the past year. Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital and its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Dec. 5. At that time, the 106-bed hospital had between $10 million and $50 million in assets and liabilities within the same range. Documents filed in the case detail the goals of the bankruptcy filing, including keeping the hospital open, saving about 650 jobs and selling the hospital to a buyer that can support the healthcare needs of the community.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO