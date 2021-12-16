ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot outside Queens club in possible attempted robbery: police

By Anthony DiLorenzo, Mark Sundstrom, Jay Dow, Nicole Johnson
 1 day ago

WOODSIDE, Queens — An off-duty NYPD lieutenant was shot multiple times outside a Queens club early Thursday during a possible attempted robbery, according to police. One of the suspects was also wounded and later died, authorities said.

“He is lucky to be alive,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a press briefing at the hospital Thursday morning.

According to Shea, officers responded around 3:09 a.m. to a call of an officer shot near nightclub La Boom, in the vicinity of 57th Street and Northern Boulevard, in the Woodside section.

The off-duty lieutenant, who was not identified, had been working late Wednesday night, until just before midnight, Shea said. Police told PIX11 earlier he worked in Brooklyn.

Police sources said the 44-year-old lieutenant has been with the NYPD since 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OO7dm_0dOMKFpX00
An off-duty NYPD lieutenant was shot outside a club in Woodside, Queens early Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021, according police. Inset: A semi-automatic handgun recovered at the scene. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC/NYPD)

According to the NYPD, he came to the club after work and was inside for a music performance. Later, when he left the club, he was followed outside by at least three individuals, police said.

The victim was confronted by the armed suspects, all wearing full ski masks, who police believe were trying to rob him, possibly of his jewelry, according to Shea.

Police sources said the trio was attempting to steal the victim’s chain.

Moments later, gunfire erupted between the off-duty lieutenant and at least one of the suspects, police said.

The victim was wounded multiple times in the body, aurthorities said. According to police sources, he was shot five or six times, including in the chest and face.

A suspect believed to be the shooter was also shot, wounded in the chest and stomach, Shea said.

Police believe the lieutenant fired eight shots, while nine shots came from at least one of the suspects.

EMS responded and rushed the off-duty lieutenant to a nearby hospital. Shea credited the FDNY paramedics on the scene with likely saving the lieutenant’s life.

According to Shea, he was in critical, but stable, condition Thursday morning. “He was conscious when I arrived,” Shea said.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead around 3:35 a.m., according to Shea.

His identity was not released, but Shea said that he had one prior arrest in New York City in 2020 for gang assault. Police sources said he was from the Bronx.

At least two other suspects believed to be involved fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle, Shea said. It was unclear whether or not any of the other suspects also fired their guns.

According to police sources, another Bronx man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and police were looking into whether he may be one of the other suspects in this robbery gone wrong.

Shea said one semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was recovered from the scene, in the vicinity of the suspect who was killed.

Watch the full NYPD press briefing below:

Rapper Myke Towers was performing in the club and was rushed off stage when the gunfire erupted outside, witnesses said. He had not said or posted anything about the shooting, as of early Thursday morning.

Commissioner Shea said the NYPD was looking for witnesses and canvassing surveillance video from the area.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

