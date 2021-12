The city-wide ordinance will go into effect on January 1 of next year but will not be enforced until January 2024. The city council passed an ordinance mandating that all single-family residences separate their organic waste from hazardous and other recyclable waste at its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The ordinance goes into effect on January 1 of next year and comes as an amendment of chapters two and 16 of the South Pasadena Municipal Code.

