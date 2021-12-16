ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Saweetie

 1 day ago

Bay Area-rapper Saweetie wants to win a Grammy for the West Coast. The meaning of being...

swiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: Young Dolph, Springsteen, Longoria

Memphis street renamed for slain rapper Young Dolph; Bruce Springsteen reportedly sells back catalogue for $500 million; Eva Longoria to star in Mexico spinoff of Stanley Tucci's "Searching for Italy." (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Shades DaBaby In Baby Picture Caption

DaniLeigh appears to be healing from her tumultuous year, which included the birth of her first daughter and the drama that ensued following her arrival. In case you haven't been keeping up, rapper DaBaby, the father of Dani's child, kicked the singer out of his home a few weeks ago and filmed the incident on Instagram Live. In the days since that situation escalated, Dani has been sharing adorable pictures of her little girl and in the latest photo she shared to Instagram, she posted a shady caption toward her rapper baby daddy, calling him out oh-so-subtly.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Jay-Z Is Already Wearing the Impossible-to-Get Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus

Are you frantically searching for a way to get a hold of the just-dropped Tiffany Blue Patek Phillipe Nautilus? It might help to have a working relationship with one of the brands. Case in point: Just eight days after it was introduced to great fanfare, musician and businessman Jay-Z is already wearing the hype-inducing timepiece. He showed it off earlier this week while hanging out with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel at a special screening of the film, which he produced, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Although the legendary rapper is a serious watch collector, one has to assume...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Saweetie
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Who was Flow La Movie’s partner?

SUPERSTAR music producer Flow La Movie tragically passed away after his flight went down. His private plane crashed after attempting to make an emergency landing on December 15, 2021. Who is Flow La Movie's partner, Debbie Jimenez?. Following reports after the perilous plane crash, media outlets confirmed a total of...
MOVIES
#Entertainer#Breaking News#Ap Archive
ETOnline.com

Diddy Pays Birthday Tribute to Late Ex Kim Porter and Shares a Stunning Portrait of Her

Diddy honored his late ex, Kim Porter, with a touching tribute on what would have been her 50th birthday. The music mogul dedicated his Instagram account to Porter, with a single post on his feed showing Kim wearing a diamond tiara. The post was complemented by a series of Instagram Stories. The rapper captioned the post, "Happy birthday THE QUEEN. @ladykp ! There will never be another! The Epitome of Grace and Love. I miss you. I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you, I LOVE YOU! Happy birthday baby. 💜."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Clowned By 50 Cent Fans Over 'Richer Than I Ever Been' Sales Projections

Rick Ross has put a lot of promotion behind his new album Richer Than I Ever Been, plastering the project on giant billboards and armored trucks across the country. Judging by the first week sales projections, however, Rozay’s latest effort has failed to generate the usual bawse-level buzz — and fans of his longtime rival 50 Cent have taken notice.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Reveals Where She Is Currently Living

Fans learned earlier this year that Sister Wives star Janelle Brown decided to pack up and live in an RV. The decision came after the rental home she was living in was put up for sale. This forced her to make a big decision about whether or not to look for another rental or move into an RV. Her ultimate decision was to just live in an RV on the family property. She and her daughter Savannah were living in the RV on the Flagstaff property. Now, it seems she’s moved again. Where did she opt to go this time?
CELEBRITIES
Times-Herald

'The Witcher' cast and crew hopeful for third season

At the London premiere of the second season of Netflix's video game adaptation "The Witcher," star Henry Cavill hints that a third season may be a possibility. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/11bd9dc33bfb4805849b87a0b828d864.
TV SERIES
NYLON

Taylor Swift’s Birthday Outfit Is The Ultimate Party Dress

On Monday, Dec. 13, Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with singer and Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim, who turns 30 on Dec. 15, as the “All To Well” singer shared photos from their joint dance party in a recent Instagram post, which also gave us a much-needed throwback with an early-2010s photo filter.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Motown Records Names Courtney Lowery Executive VP of Media Strategy and Lifestyle

Motown Records has named Courtney Lowery as executive vice president of media strategy and lifestyle. In this new role, Lowery will oversee media strategy and execution for the label and its roster of artists, and also play an integral role in a wide range of the label’s cultural and lifestyle initiatives. Lowery is based in Los Angeles and will report to Motown’s chairwoman & CEO, Ethiopia Habtemariam. In 2020, Lowery launched his own firm where he engineered campaigns for clients such as DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Isley Brothers, and the Verzuz competition. He previously spent eight years at Epic Records, where he...
BUSINESS
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DeJ Loaf Might Not Ever Drop Music Again

Detroit-born rapper DeJ Loaf may be considering a career switch-up, suggesting on social media that she may be retired from releasing music. The 30-year-old, who is best known for her songs "No Fear," "Back Up" with Big Sean, and "Me U & Hennessy" with Lil Wayne, appears to be weighing her options pertaining to her next moves in the music business, responding to a fan who asked her about the status of one song that she has been teasing over the course of the last few weeks.
HIP HOP

