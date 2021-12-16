ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Britney to the Beatles, it was a watershed year for music documentaries

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chase for eyeballs has been a boon for eardrums. With a flood of money pouring in from such streamers as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Disney+ as they chase subscribers, artists young and old were are cashing fat checks for the screen rights to their lives, on and offstage (so...

Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Russell Mael
Person
Todd Haynes
Person
Jonathan Demme
Person
Questlove
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Martin Scorsese
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

One Scene From ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary Left Viewers Stunned

One scene of The Beatles: Get Back has viewers feeling a bit awestruck as the band jams out and puts together songs that are now classics. In the Disney+ feature, there is a lot of footage showing the band doing their thing. While it just looks like any other jam session, it is anything but looking back in 2021. The song, Get Back, is one of the most well-known songs by the band. As Paul McCartney strums at his bass, he looks for any kind of inspiration. Ringo Starr and George Harrison sit and watch as the session goes on.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

National Board of Review Names ‘Licorice Pizza’ as Best Film of 2021

The National Board of Review has named Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age comedy Licorice Pizza as its best film of 2021. The MGM/United Artists feature scored two more wins, including best director for Anderson and breakthrough performance for stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. “In a moment of transition and uncertainty, there is nothing like Licorice Pizza to remind us of the joy, hope and exhilaration that great cinema can inspire,” NBR president Annie Schulhof said in part in a statement. Three films won two awards each: King Richard (best actor for Will Smith and supporting actress for Aunjanue Ellis), The Tragedy of Macbeth...
MOVIES
classicfm.com

10 defining classical music moments from the year 2021

From the first Black composer at the Metropolitan Opera, to a live-streamed concert for care home residents, here are some of the highlights from the world of classical music, in 2021... 2021 was far from a painless year for the music industry, as concert halls and music professionals were locked...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Penelope Cruz Talks Her Film Legacy, Pandemic and Platform Shifts During MoMa Film Benefit Career Tribute

Penélope Cruz was honored Tuesday night by the Museum of Modern Art in New York as part of a career tribute featuring frequent collaborator Pedro Almodóvar alongside fellow stars Lupita Nyong’o, Rebecca Hall and singer Rosalía. The 14th annual Film Benefit opened with Rajendra Roy, MoMa’s chief curator of film, and counted Cruz’s friend, singer and benefit co-chair Ricky Martin among its presenters. The evening also included Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger, Kristen Wiig, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann among its guest list, with a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Giveon closing out the night. The annual event helps raise funds to ensure works...
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

‘You’re Watching Video Music Box’ Documentary Set To Air

You’re Watching Video Music Box, which chronicles the longest-running music video show in the world, is set to premiere tonight (December 3) at 8 PM EST. Video Music Box was launched and hosted in New York City by visionary DJ and MC Ralph McDaniels. With four decades of never-before-seen footage from McDaniel’s packed vault, the film spotlights the series’ global influence on Hip Hop, along with his professional and personal triumphs.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Beatles get back in the UK Top 40 after Peter Jackson’s Disney documentary

The Beatles album Let It Be has jumped into the UK Top 40 after the release of Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary, Get Back. The seven-hour series, which was released to Disney+ in November, is currently being enjoyed by fans who have praised the insights it offers into the storied band. “I came away thinking of them as decent, sensible guys,” Jackson told The Independent of his discoveries while producing the documentary. “They have disagreements, they have different ambitions. [But] there’s no ego, no prima donna [behaviour].”According to Billboard’s latest report, Let It Be leapt from No 62 to No...
CELEBRITIES
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Troy Reimink: 'Get Back' documentary is a holiday feast for Beatles fans

"Let It Be” is almost nobody’s favorite Beatles album, but its creation remains one of the most intensely debated and mythologized chapters in rock music history. In early 1969, the world’s greatest band entered a studio to film themselves writing and rehearsing a collection of stripped-down songs for a live televised performance. They ended up scrapping the project (tentatively titled “Get Back”) after three weeks, following a haphazard rooftop concert that would be their last live performance.
MUSIC
papermag.com

'Astroworld: Concert from Hell' Documentary Incurs Backlash

A documentary special about the Astroworld tragedy has been met with extreme criticism. Scott, promoters Live Nation, festival streamers Apple Music, Epic Records, NRG Park, Scoremore Holdings, guest performer Drake and others are currently facing several lawsuits. These include a $750 million suit filed on behalf of 125 attendees and the family of victim Axel Acosta and a $2 billion suit filed by the Thomas J. Henry Law firm on behalf of 282 attendees.
TV & VIDEOS

