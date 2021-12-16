ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares fall after latest tech-led retreat on Wall St

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street...

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries

Stocks are rising on Wall Street Tuesday after three days of losses brought on by worries over the spread of the omicron variant and lingering concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 index rose 1.7% as of 2:51 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 2.3%. Both indexes were boosted by solid gains for technology stocks. Micron Technology jumped 10.4% after the chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

Dow skids about 430 points Monday as omicron pressures Wall Street lower for a 3rd day in a row

U.S. stocks finished sharply lower Monday, kicking off Christmas week with a third session in a row of losses, as major global cities grappled with surging COVID-19 infections tied to the omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 433 points, or 1.2%, to end near 34,932, in the holiday-shortened week of trade. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.1% near 4,568, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended off 1.2%, or below the 15,000 mark. Crude oil prices also slumped Monday, with the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery [s:cl00] down 3%, settling at $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on demand worries. The S&P 500 Energy sector closed down 1.2%, just in correction territory, according to Dow Jones Market Data, or 10% below its most recent record close.
Times Daily

World markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares bounced back Tuesday from a sell-off a day earlier spurred by worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the world economy. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
Times Daily

Wall Street is off to a strong start following a 3-day slump

Wall Street is getting off to a solid start Tuesday after three days of losses. The S&P 500 is up 0.9% in the early going, the Nasdaq is up 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.1%. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors were feeling a bit more optimistic about the economy. Prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds fell, sending yields higher. Energy prices also rose. European and Asian markets were also higher. Nike, one of the 30 stocks in the Dow, jumped 6.7% after turning in strong quarterly results.
FOXBusiness

Stocks tumble, oil plunges as omicron fears weigh

U.S. stocks plunged Monday, continuing last week's losses, as the rapid spread of the omicron variant continues to worry investors who fear the new surge could hamper economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 483 points, or 1.37%, while the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite index declined 1.30%...
MarketWatch

Dow futures slide more than 500 points as market worries mount

U.S. stock-index futures fell Sunday night, following a losing week on Wall Street amid worries about politics, Fed policy and the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. slid about 500 points, or 1.5%, as of 2 a.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. -1.76%. were down 1.5%, or 68 points, while Nasdaq-100...
US News and World Report

Asian Stocks Advance After Wall St Hits New Record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China promised aid to shore up economic growth. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong and Sydney advanced ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week at which higher U.S. inflation might influence a decision on when to start rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock markets.
