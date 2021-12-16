ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks finishes higher, Japan's Nikkei 225 rises 607 points

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks on Asian markets were broadly higher on Thursday. The Australian stock market was the exception. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 soared 606.70 points or 2.13 percent to 29,066.32. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 54.70 points or 0.23 percent to 23,475.50....

