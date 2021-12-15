ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

(cool) cocktails

By heather
 4 days ago

When you ask Jeryl and Ty Cole to describe their store Off the Rox in Highlandtown, they start off by saying it’s more than just …. 30 Days of Holidayskid-friendly mealsNew Year's Eve. Forget staying up until midnight. For the...

BHG

17 Irresistible Recipes Using Buttermilk Beyond Just Pancakes and Biscuits

In all its creamy, tangy glory, buttermilk first gained popularity nearly 100 years ago, back in the 1920s. Today, it's still used as a staple ingredient for making fluffy buttermilk pancakes and biscuits. If you still have leftovers from your latest bake, there are plenty of buttermilk recipes to finish the jug beyond the classic uses. While we've got the staple recipes featuring buttermilk, we'll also share exciting new recipes using buttermilk. Add some tang to desserts such as pie or cake, make a brine for poultry, or a creamy dressing.
RECIPES
austinfoodmagazine.com

How to Prepare The Perfect Steak

Whether you consider yourself an expert chef or you’re still learning your way around the kitchen, most foodies have one big goal in common, and that is to cook the perfect steak. Of course, what the perfect steak is will differ from person to person, as everyone has varying ideas about what makes a steak good.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Art#New Favorite#Vineyard#Food Drink#Preakness Party
springsmag.com

Ask a Bartender: Holiday Cocktails

Local bartenders Philip Taylor and Carlos Garcia from Brooklyn’s on Boulder tackle holiday cocktails, party ideas and how to send a drink back. Philip Taylor: Any sort of cocktail that uses spices like cinnamon, nutmeg or clove. Think about holiday spices, and use them in a cocktail. Make a large batch of a cocktail, and let guests serve themselves—this will let you enjoy your party without having to bartend.
BOULDER, CO
seattlerefined.com

Cocktail of the Week: Not Nog

Do you have a holiday happy hour coming up? If so, you might be on the hunt for a new seasonal drink to add to your recipe repertoire. Well, you're in luck! This week's Not Nog cocktail got its name because it is creamy like eggnog, but a bit on the lighter side. Cheers!
RECIPES
Observer Newspaper Online

Cocktails with Santa

Have you been naughty or nice this year? Sometimes even Santa has to be a little naughty. He will be at the Deerfield Beach Historical Society event on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. tipping back a few drinks with friends. Will you be there too? Drinks, light bites and entertainment await. Head to the Cultural Center (84 SE 4th Ave., Deerfield) and have some holiday fun! Tickets are $25.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BevNET.com

Cocktail Showdown 2

You're watching a free livestream. Become a BevNET & NOSH Insider to re-watch BevNET's Cocktail Showdown 2. The Cocktail Showdown is a pitch competition for ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour cocktail brands. Emerging companies pitch their business and their product to a panel of expert judges and then receive immediate feedback in front of a live audience.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Oregonian

G-Love is a ‘reverse steakhouse’ with dialed-in cocktails and a surprisingly great steak (restaurant review)

“Boom,” our bartender says, speaking to no one in particular. “Nailed it.”. What exactly was nailed? My Manhattan, for starters, a deceptively simple cocktail made exceedingly well at G-Love, the “reverse steakhouse” that opened in Slabtown just as our last restaurant guide was going to print. And assuming you don’t mind a little bartender bombast, the restaurant also nailed the vibe. That night at G-Love was about as fun as I’ve had eating out all year.
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Historic Cocktail Bar Renovations

Situated inside the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, Library Bar is a craft cocktail destination with a rich history. The recently renovated bar was unveiled at an exciting re-launch celebration, hosted last month. While the cocktail bar's interior design mixes vintage and contemporary accents -- with a central portrait of George...
RESTAURANTS
kjrh.com

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Mocktails (Mock Cocktails)

TULSA, Okla — Everyone deserves a fun drink on a special occasion, but it doesn’t have to be alcoholic or filled with sugar and needless calories. Kids and adults alike can enjoy these low calorie “mock”tails. Mock Bloody Mary: Serves 1. Ingredients:. 3 ounces low-sodium V8 juice. 1-2 tablespoons fresh...
TULSA, OK
Telegraph

Barbecue pineapple cocktail recipe

A vibrant smoky cocktail where balance is key; added to compliment our style of cooking over live fire. This is complex and refined all at once, with a punch of agave to excite your palate. Again, this one is all about simplicity so use that simple bellini glass to highlight...
RECIPES
advancedmixology.com

Gatorade Margarita Cocktail Recipe

Gatorade Margarita Cocktails are a great way to enjoy the weather and have fun with your friends. This recipe is easy to make, and you can adjust it based on your desired alcohol content. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 1 cup Silver tequila. 20 oz. Bottle blue sports drinks, such as...
FOOD & DRINKS
CHICAGO READER

Drinks with drama, cocktails for comedy

There was a time when concessions at Chicago live theaters were pretty basic: water, soda, candy, coffee, tea, and maybe some beer in a can or wine in a box (depending on whether or not the venue had a liquor license). But as theater bars have expanded their range of legal booze options (or in the case of theaters like Steppenwolf and the Den, opened a separate bar/cafe where people can hang out), their bartenders have become more creative with themed cocktails. Even Chicago Children’s Theatre gets into the act; the “tea” at their current show, The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party, is actually (nonspiked, natch) chocolate milk.
CHICAGO, IL
Punch

Build a Better Outdoor Cocktail

Three bartenders share their do's and don'ts to perfecting your next whiskey cocktail adventure. The right cocktail can pair perfectly with a beautiful outdoor experience, from a weekend spent camping to an evening around the firepit with friends. But given the elements of transport, temperature and time, creating such a drink requires a different approach from one served at the bar or at home.
DRINKS
A Beautiful Mess

Grasshopper Cocktail

No matter if you are doing a little holiday entertaining this year or just celebrating with family or close friends, this is a fun cocktail recipe to have on hand. The first time I tried a grasshopper cocktail was at a Christmas dinner party and I LOVED it. It reminds me of a lightly alcoholic peppermint mocha (without caffeine), plus it’s a very festive color (which makes this drink even more fun).
FOOD & DRINKS
luxuryrealestate.com

Cocktail Collective

Take a trip around the world with these signature cocktail recipes compliments of LRE® members. Compliments of Scott Cutter, 2Costa Rica Real Estate. Add the Guaro, sugar and lime to a rocks glass. Muddle all the ingredients until the juice is extracted and the rinds are bruised. Leave it all in the glass and add ice cubes. Top with a splash of club soda.
DRINKS

