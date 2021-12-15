(cool) cocktails

There was a time when concessions at Chicago live theaters were pretty basic: water, soda, candy, coffee, tea, and maybe some beer in a can or wine in a box (depending on whether or not the venue had a liquor license). But as theater bars have expanded their range of legal booze options (or in the case of theaters like Steppenwolf and the Den, opened a separate bar/cafe where people can hang out), their bartenders have become more creative with themed cocktails. Even Chicago Children’s Theatre gets into the act; the “tea” at their current show, The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party, is actually (nonspiked, natch) chocolate milk.

