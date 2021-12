Amazon is working with Barclays on new accounts that allow customers to access installment plan payments in the United Kingdom, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. Called “Instalments by Barclays,” the plans are intended to help customers access more flexible payment options and finance purchases of 100 British pounds (about $133) or more on amazon.co.uk, the release stated. The credit accounts are reusable and can be used on numerous products, including those from small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) selling via Amazon.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO