Kargo Announces Partnership with NewsGuard and Top-Notch Performance Across both NewsGuard and Oracle Moat Misinformation Benchmarks. Kargo announced two major content quality milestones with NewsGuard and by Oracle Moat that solidify the company as a leader in fighting misinformation and fraud within the digital advertising ecosystem. First, Kargo entered into a partnership with NewsGuard that will ensure mobile advertisers are protected from placing ads on misinformation and disinformation sources—enlisting NewsGuard’s team of journalists to check and certify all of Kargo’s inventory. The partnership makes Kargo the first mobile-focused supply-side platform to offer this kind of protection to its clients.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO