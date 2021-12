A driverless car startup based out of Silicon Valley and Guangzhou, China has had its driverless testing permit suspended after one of its vehicles crashed in Fremont. According to a DMV report obtained by The Verge, the Pony.ai vehicle was in autonomous mode when it turned right onto Fremont Boulevard from Cushing Parkway and hit a center divider and traffic sign. The vehicle suffered "moderate damage" to the front of the vehicle, but there were no injuries and no other vehicles involved, the report says.

FREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO