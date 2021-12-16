ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World shares advance after Fed steps up stimulus pullback

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks have climbed in Europe and Asia, tracking Wall Street’s...

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
newsitem.com

Big Tech companies sink, leading US indexes mostly lower

Technology companies led stocks mostly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% as of 3:38 p.m. Eastern, erasing nearly all...
WNMT AM 650

Central banks step up pace of their great stimulus retreat

LONDON (Reuters) – The last major central bank meetings of 2021 are over and the dividing lines are clear: those policymakers unnerved enough by high inflation to begin reversing pandemic-era stimulus now and those adamant that ultra-loose policy is still necessary. The Bank of England on Thursday became the...
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
Reuters

World shares mixed as investors mull cenbank moves

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks were mixed on Thursday, with European markets rising after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, while global shares struggled to maintain direction a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering.
CNBC

U.S. dollar on back foot after hawkish tilts from the ECB and Bank of England

The dollar index started the Asian session at 95.933. The euro held about steady at $1.13315 after touching the highest this month at $1.13605. The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Friday, a day after the Bank of England and European Central Bank adopted more hawkish stances than markets had expected, giving a boost to sterling and the euro.
Shore News Network

Wall Street rises as Fed gears up for inflation fight

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes climbed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a faster wind-down of its pandemic-era stimulus, calming nerves around surging price pressures. The U.S. central bank said on Wednesday it would end its bond purchases in March and signaled three quarter-percentage-point interest rate...
WOKV

Stocks rise on Wall Street after Fed dials back stimulus

Stocks rose on Wall Street shortly after the Federal Reserve announced it expects to raise interest rates three times next year as it seeks to tackle rising inflation. The central bank plans to shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, likely ending them altogether in March. The bond purchases were intended to hold down long-term rates to aid the economy but are no longer needed with unemployment falling and inflation at a near-40-year high. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates in the first half of next year.
Shore News Network

World shares turn positive after Fed tapering announcement

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global shares rose slightly on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March. The announcement paves the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022, as the Fed exits from policies enacted at the start of the global health crisis.
newsitem.com

Stocks wobble as Wall Street focuses on central banks

Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors study moves by central banks to fight rising inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 12:09 p.m. Eastern and is sitting just below the record high it reached last Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96 points, or 0.3%, to 36,023 and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%.
MarketWatch

S&P 500 opens above record close as stocks extend post-Fed rally

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading above its record close of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10, a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plan to wind down its bond-buying program by March and penciled in three rate increases in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 poitns, or 0.4%, to 36,080, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 4,725.29. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 15,591.90.
Reuters

ECB dials back some stimulus as expected

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cut support for the euro zone economy by another notch on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed inflation view and indicating that any exit from ultra-easy policy will be slow. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield, already pushed up by a...
CoinDesk

Fed Speeds Up Stimulus Withdrawal, and Bitcoin Jumps

The Fed will reduce its bond purchases by $30 billion every month to wind them down early next year, doubling from the current pace of withdrawal of $15 billion every month. Some crypto investors say the $120 billion-a-month program helped to bolster bitcoin’s appeal as an inflation hedge.
NBC Los Angeles

European Stocks Close Higher as Investors Digest Central Bank Decisions

The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, despite concerns over the rapid spread of the omicron variant in the U.K. The European Central Bank further cut its bond purchases on Thursday but vowed to continue its unprecedented monetary...
International Business Times

ECB Begins 'Step-by-step' Stimulus Exit As Inflation Surges

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would wind down pandemic-era bond buys as the eurozone comes under pressure from soaring inflation, even as concerns grow about the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The eurozone has "become better at coping with the pandemic waves", said ECB President Christine...
