Subaru Corporation releases fuel mileage for the Japan-spec 2022 WRX S4 and gives an idea of how much the U.S. 2.4-liter 2022 WRX numbers will improve. With gas prices going up, performance fans will be happy to hear the 2022 Subaru WRX with a larger 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine will get improved fuel mileage over the outgoing 2.0-liter turbocharged powerplant. The 2022 Subaru WRX will require premium gas to perform at peak efficiency, and the price nationwide is around $4.05 per gallon.

GAS PRICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO