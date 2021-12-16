ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadwick Boseman's Brother Claims That the Late Actor Would Have Wanted Black Panther Recasted

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Boseman‘s brother recently claimed that he thinks his brother, the late actor would have wanted Marvel to recast his role as Black Panther. Just last month, HYPEBEAST reported that fans across the world have been petitioning to recast T’Challa...

Comments / 14

Calvin Hollis
1d ago

He's right. Like most, I was caught up in my feelings too. That goes to show you, never make a decision off emotion...

Reply(2)
19
Margaret Flores
20h ago

it's not about recasting it's about someone playing the iconic part that he so masterfully played

Reply(1)
15
Karma coming back for you
22h ago

He's right to think of what his brother would be saying right now even if he was still living. An too ill to play his part that is to keep his character in marvels movies T' Challa role played by someone else.

Reply
7
