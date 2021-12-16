Publisher Correction: Nanoplasmonic immunosensor for the detection of SCG2, a candidate serum biomarker for the early diagnosis of neurodevelopmental disorder

Septic shock with acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in critically ill patients. Our aim was to evaluate the association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with septic shock and AKI. Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care (MIMIC)-III was used to identify patients with septic shock and AKI. Propensity score matching (PSM) was employed to balance the baseline differences. Cox proportional hazards model, Wilcoxon rank-sum test, and logistic regression were utilized to determine the associations of albumin infusion with mortality, length of stay, and recovery of kidney function, respectively. A total of 2861 septic shock patients with AKI were studied, including 891 with albumin infusion, and 1970 without albumin infusion. After PSM, 749 pairs of patients were matched. Albumin infusion was associated with improved 28-day survival (HR 0.72; 95% CI 0.59"“0.86; P"‰="‰0.002), but it was not difference in 90-day mortality between groups (HR 0.94; 95% CI 0.79"“1.12; P"‰="‰0.474). Albumin infusion was not associated with the renal function recovery (HR 0.91; 95% CI 0.73"“1.13; P"‰="‰0.393) in either population. Nevertheless, subgroup analysis showed that albumin infusion was distinctly associated with reduced 28-day mortality in patients with age"‰>"‰60Â years. The results need to be validated in more randomized controlled trials.

