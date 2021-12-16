ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: Nanoplasmonic immunosensor for the detection of SCG2, a candidate serum biomarker for the early diagnosis of neurodevelopmental disorder

By So-Hee Lim
Nature.com
 1 day ago

In the original version of this Article So-Hee Lim, Yun-Ju Sung, Narae Jo and Na-Yoon Lee were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original Article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally:...

www.nature.com

eturbonews.com

New Liquid Biopsy for Early Cancer Detection

Rarecells, Inc., an innovative Liquid Biopsy company developing non-invasive tests for early cancer diagnosis, announced today the closing of a $5 Million tranche, bringing its total Series A funding to $13 Million. The funds will support the start of laboratory and clinical operations in the United-States focused on Prostate Cancer and Acute Myeloid Leukemia early detection tests.
Nature.com

Association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with acute kidney injury and septic shock

Septic shock with acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in critically ill patients. Our aim was to evaluate the association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with septic shock and AKI. Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care (MIMIC)-III was used to identify patients with septic shock and AKI. Propensity score matching (PSM) was employed to balance the baseline differences. Cox proportional hazards model, Wilcoxon rank-sum test, and logistic regression were utilized to determine the associations of albumin infusion with mortality, length of stay, and recovery of kidney function, respectively. A total of 2861 septic shock patients with AKI were studied, including 891 with albumin infusion, and 1970 without albumin infusion. After PSM, 749 pairs of patients were matched. Albumin infusion was associated with improved 28-day survival (HR 0.72; 95% CI 0.59"“0.86; P"‰="‰0.002), but it was not difference in 90-day mortality between groups (HR 0.94; 95% CI 0.79"“1.12; P"‰="‰0.474). Albumin infusion was not associated with the renal function recovery (HR 0.91; 95% CI 0.73"“1.13; P"‰="‰0.393) in either population. Nevertheless, subgroup analysis showed that albumin infusion was distinctly associated with reduced 28-day mortality in patients with age"‰>"‰60Â years. The results need to be validated in more randomized controlled trials.
targetedonc.com

Patient Perceptions of Cancer Clinical Trials Affected by Anxiety, Depression

In patients with cancer, anxiety and depression can influence how they view cancer clinical trials, which leads to low enrollment. In patients with cancer, anxiety and depression can influence how they view cancer clinical trials, which leads to low enrollment, according to findings presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.1.
wearebreakingnews.com

New Biomarker In Blood To Detect Alzheimer’s Disease In Its Early Stages

The role of glial fibrillar acidic protein as a blood biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease has been studied, according to a study. For one of the researchers, this biomarker could be used in routine analyzes in the future. The role of glial fibrillar acidic protein as a blood biomarker of...
ophthalmologytimes.com

Newer CPC laser technologies are improving glaucoma outcomes

Benefits include better visualisation of ciliary processes and avoidance of tissue damage. Reviewed by Dr Shan C. Lin. Ophthalmologists have seen a progression in cyclophotocoagulation (CPC), with each generation of the technology becoming more doctor- and patient-friendly. Dr Shan Lin, a glaucoma specialist at the Glaucoma Center of San Francisco in California, United States, recently described some of the recent advancements in the treatment.
hackaday.com

Wearable Sensor For Detecting Substance Use Disorder

Oftentimes, the feature set for our typical fitness-focused wearables feels a bit empty. Push notifications on your wrist? OK, fine. Counting your steps? Sure, why not. But how useful are those capabilities anyway? Well, what if wearables could be used for a more dignified purpose like helping people in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD)? That’s what the researchers at the University of Massachusetts Medical School aimed to find out.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Automated caries detection in vivo using a 3D intraoral scanner

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00259-w, published online 28 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the layout of Table 1, where cells in the ALG1,2 and Visual (ICDAS) columns were not merged correctly. The original Table 1 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 1 Scoring...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Dietary thiols accelerate aging of C. elegans

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24634-3, published online 15 July 2021. The original version of the Supplementary Information associated with this Article included an incorrect Supplementary Data 1 file, which was a copy of Supplementary Data 3 file. The correct Supplementary Data 1 file has now been added to the HTML version of the article.
NewsBreak
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Identifying autism spectrum disorder symptoms using response and gaze behavior during the Go/NoGo game CatChicken

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01050-7, published online 10 November 2021. In the original version of this Article Keisuke Shima was incorrectly affiliated with 'Graduate School of Engineering, Yokohama National University, Yokohama, Japan'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Faculty of Engineering, Yokohama National University, Yokohama, Japan. The original Article has...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Performance and usefulness of a novel automated immunoassay HISCL SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay kit for the diagnosis of COVID-19

Correction to: Scientific reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02636-x, published online 01 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract. "The best cut-off index was determined, and clinical performance was tested using 115 serum samples obtained from 46 patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 69 individuals who...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: A new foe in folate metabolism

In the version of this article initially published, a versioning error during composition led to mistakes in the order and completeness of the author list and in-text citations of ref. 3. The errors have been corrected in the online version of the article. Genome Institute of Singapore, Agency for Science,...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative analysis of default mode networks in major psychiatric disorders using resting-state EEG

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00975-3, published online 10 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "This work was supported by the Brain Research Program through the National Research Foundation of Korea from the Ministry of Science, ICT & Future Planning (NRF-2015M3C7A1028252) and...
Nature.com

Tofacitinib a promising oral therapy for JIA

Current therapies for juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) are not effective in all patients and often require administration by injection, which is not an ideal route for children. A phase III study in The Lancet has reported promising results for the oral Janus kinase inhibitor tofacitinib in children with JIA, which could broaden the treatment options for children who prefer to avoid injections.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Metabolite and thymocyte development defects in ADA-SCID mice receiving enzyme replacement therapy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02572-w, published online 01 December 2021. The Supplementary Information files published with this Article contained an error where the labels were incorrect. The Supplementary Information files have been combined into a single composite file. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Altered oral and gut microbiota and its association with SARS-CoV-2 viral load in COVID-19 patients during hospitalization

In this article the author name Guanmin Jiang was incorrectly written as Guangmin Jiang and the affiliation 'Department of Clinical Laboratory, The Fifth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Zhuhai, Guangdong, China' was missing. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Yongjian Wu, Xiaomin Cheng, Guanmin Jiang.
cancernetwork.com

Ibrutinib Regimens Yield Superior Efficacy in Older Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Elderly patients treated with ibrutinib-containing regimens for chronic lymphocytic leukemia saw a progression-free survival benefit vs those who received rituximab and bendamustine. Continued progression-free survival (PFS) improvement was demonstrated with ibrutinib (Imbruvica)–containing regimens compared with bendamustine plus rituximab (Rituxan; BR) in older patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according...
MedicalXpress

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: A genetic mutation confirmed as predisposing factor

In 2019, the WHO positioned chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) third in the global ranking of causes of death. However, some mechanisms of this debilitating chronic respiratory disease are yet to be identified. Against this backdrop, scientists at the Institut Pasteur, Université de Paris, CNRS, Inserm, University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne, Reims University Hospital and the Institut Pasteur de Lille demonstrated that substituting a single nucleotide in the gene coding for the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor can lead to functional changes in airway cells and result in symptoms similar to COPD, independent of smoking. The scientists moreover identified the molecular mechanisms involved in this pathological phenomenon. The results of this research were published in the journal Nature Communications on November 4, 2021.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: An automated and combinative method for the predictive ranking of candidate effector proteins of fungal plant pathogens

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99363-0, published online 05 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 2, where the '# secreted' was incorrectly stated for the organism 'AustropucciniaÂ psidiiÂ Au_3'. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Incorrect:. Organism # secreted. AustropucciniaÂ psidiiÂ...
