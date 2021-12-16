ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

AI, cryptocurrency and machine learning top Coursera popularity list for UK

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoursera users in the UK have shown significant interest in classes on AI, cryptocurrency and other tech topics, according to data the company collected on the most popular online courses in 2021. Coursera based its data on responses from nearly 2.5 million...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Why So Many Top Tech Companies Have Indian-Born CEOs, According to a Startup Veteran

When Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down as Twitter CEO and being replaced by the company's CTO, Parag Agrawal, earlier this month, tech industry observers may have felt a sense of déjà vu. Dorsey is far from the first swashbuckling founder to be replaced with an apparently mild-mannered Indian-born engineer in recent years.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Artificial intelligence is learning to interact with the world the way humans do

MIT researchers have developed a model that understands the underlying relationships between objects in a scene. Their model represents individual relationships one at a time, then combines these representations to describe the overall scene. This enables the model to generate more accurate images from text descriptions, even when the scene...
ENGINEERING
ZDNet

Startup funding: How this tiny apartment became a hub for innovation

With more than $85 million in assets under management and investments in more than 320 startups to date, Flat6Labs is one of the most prominent seed and early stage venture capital firms in the Middle East. The firm has offices in seven countries across the region (we profiled the launch...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coursera#Yale University#Data Science#Uk#Ai#Stanford University#Data Everywhere#Ux#Princeton University#Korean
eMarketer

Insider Intelligence’s Latin America Trends to Watch in 2022

Latin America is no stranger to change, but consumers’ quick embrace of new digital habits grew at an unprecedented rate and scale like never before during the pandemic. In 2022, expect a surge in digital payment adoption, a change in consumer expectations around ecommerce, a struggle with sustainability issues, an embrace of social media by small businesses, and the rise of retail media networks in Latin America.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Understanding The Importance Of Data For Machine Learning

Data is crucial for machine learning, and without data, machine learning is not possible. Machine learning without data is nothing but a bare machine with no soul and no mind. This data makes machines do such amazing tasks, which we have not thought of a few years back in history. Despite having such importance, machines do not understand what data represents, but find the relations between the different data. Data is in the form of numbers and only numbers, and all machine learning models work with data. When dealing with categorical data, it is important to keep this point in mind.
COMPUTERS
Wired UK

How to Operationalize Machine Learning for Maximum Business Impact

Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) have become two fast-track routes to innovation across businesses. But too often, they’re implemented ad hoc, or too slowly—a result of developing AI from scratch within small sections of their organization. Instead, instilling a framework of machine learning operations within your organization is...
SOFTWARE
CoinTelegraph

UK politicians say cryptocurrency is ‘not an investment’

Members of Parliament (MPs) in the United Kingdom have called upon the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to limit the use of the word “invest” and “investment” by cryptocurrency firms for promotional purposes. According to a Thursday report in The Times, MPs at the treasury select committee...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Python
martechseries.com

Moloco Earns 2021 SMARTIES Award for Machine Learning & AI Campaign

Esteemed marketing trade association MMA has recognized Moloco as a leader in marketing technology. Moloco , a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, is thrilled to announce that the company is the recipient of a prestigious 2021 SMARTIES award. Under the Technology channel, Moloco is the silver winner in the Machine Learning and AI category, which awards “campaigns using creative applications of mobile-based intelligent technology.”
INTERNET
Nature.com

Predicting anesthetic infusion events using machine learning

Recently, research has been conducted to automatically control anesthesia using machine learning, with the aim of alleviating the shortage of anesthesiologists. In this study, we address the problem of predicting decisions made by anesthesiologists during surgery using machine learning; specifically, we formulate a decision making problem by increasing the flow rate at each time point in the continuous administration of analgesic remifentanil as a supervised binary classification problem. The experiments were conducted to evaluate the prediction performance using six machine learning models: logistic regression, support vector machine, random forest, LightGBM, artificial neural network, and long short-term memory (LSTM), using 210 case data collected during actual surgeries. The results demonstrated that when predicting the future increase in flow rate of remifentanil after 1 min, the model using LSTM was able to predict with scores of 0.659 for sensitivity, 0.732 for specificity, and 0.753 for ROC-AUC; this demonstrates the potential to predict the decisions made by anesthesiologists using machine learning. Furthermore, we examined the importance and contribution of the features of each model using Shapley additive explanations-a method for interpreting predictions made by machine learning models. The trends indicated by the results were partially consistent with known clinical findings.
HEALTH
VentureBeat

BrainBox AI brings machine learning to building controls

Having spent more than a decade working on smart buildings and energy efficiency for commercial property, BrainBox AI cofounder and chief technology officer, Jean-Simon Venne, sees AI-powered autonomy as the necessary next step in the battle against entropy — and against climate change. The problem with engineering buildings any...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

The Potential for AI in Personalized Learning

The effectiveness of traditional education has been repeatedly questioned in the past decade. College dropout rates are at an all-time high, which is a testament to disinterested students and the low morale of the student body. Innovative learning products can increase students’ enthusiasm and make them more likely to see their education through till the end. AI solutions need to be fed large volumes of student data to be trained on large sets of data. Chatbot tools can help professors manage their time efficiently and free up professors’ time to focus on personal interaction and furthering their studies. Chatbots can be a valuable source of accurate information when the staff is unavailable.
EDUCATION
ZDNet

US warns Log4j flaw puts hundreds of millions of devices at risk

Top US government cybersecurity officials fear advanced hackers will have a field day with the Log4j vulnerability that's likely present in hundreds of millions of devices. Security experts are already seeing widespread scanning for the Log4j vulnerability (also dubbed 'Log4Shell') on internet-connected devices running vulnerable versions of Log4j version 2, which have been under attack since December 1, although the bug became common knowledge on December 9.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

ElectrifAi Exhibiting Pre-Built Machine Learning Models at AI Summit New York

Delivering fast and reliable machine learning business solutions. ElectrifAi, one of the world’s leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built machine learning (ML) models, is exhibiting its pre-built ML models today at the AI Summit New York. Marketing Technology News: Sublime Enhance Their Mobile Video Capabilities with...
BUSINESS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

3 Impacts of AI in the Machine Translation Industry

Throughout history, communication has been a crucial component of all aspects of human endeavor. From business and diplomacy to technology in more recent times, the ability to express and understand ideas continues to be a major factor in progress across all sectors. This has become even more important due to globalization and the advent of instant translation technologies via API, not only for trade but also for news, legal issues, etc.
SOFTWARE
MuckRock

DockIns: Machine Learning on Deadline for Journalists

Early this year, MuckRock was invited to participate in the the JournalismAI Collab, working with other news organizations across the Americas to export, test, and develop new ways to apply AI and machine learning to investigative challenges. We partnered with CLIP, Ojo Público, and La Nación to get further feedback and continue developing Sidekick, and these pieces share the results of this collaboration. Read the other pieces, available in both English and Spanish, on the DockIns project page.
SOFTWARE
Columbia University

Eliciting expert knowledge in applied machine learning

This is Jessica. I was going to blog this about elicitation a few days ago, and then before I got to publishing it Aki brought up elicitation of priors for Bayesian analysis. Elicitation is a topic I started thinking about a few years ago with Yea Seul Kim, where we were focusing mostly on graphical elicitation of prior beliefs for visualization interaction or analysis. The new paper by Aki and others is a great summary of the many hard questions one can run into in eliciting knowledge. As Tony O’Hagan, who’s written extensively on elicitation, has said “Eliciting expert knowledge carefully, and as scientifically as possible, is not simply a matter of sitting down with one or more experts and asking them to tell us what they think.” But while we know the elicitation process matters, it can be very difficult to evaluate whether you’ve gotten the “right” beliefs from someone. There’s undoubtedly some effect of asking them in the first place, and a danger that the elicitation process hallucinates an unwarranted amount of detail or bias in representing their knowledge. For me it’s been the kind of topic where the more I work on it, the less confident I feel that it is working.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
jetbrains.com

Learn in 1 Hour: Linear Regression in Machine Learning

We are almost at the finish line of the Hour of Code. You are doing great! If you haven’t read our previous “Learn in 1 Hour” posts, check out our lineup in Hour of Code at JetBrains Academy. The next one hour of learning we dedicate to linear regression, which is an essential topic for those who are interested in machine learning!
COMPUTERS
Dice Insights

6 Free Resources for Tech Learning Include AWS, Coursera, More

For technologists who want to learn new professional skills, there are plenty of free resources online. But which resources are free, and which are most effective at teaching you those new skills?. When you’re evaluating which tech learning programs to pursue, make sure you have focused goals, such as whether...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Spotselfie metaverse announces ability to own digital land

Augmented reality (AR) social network app Spotselfie has announced the beta launch of its 'Spotland'. As part of the Spotselfie app, Spotland gives the user the ability to own digital land at any real GPS location around the world. Furthermore, the first 500 users to acquire digital land will receive...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy