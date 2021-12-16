ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Tech Center students learn about banking

 1 day ago

meridiantech.edu

Meridian Technology Center Students Build Their Futures Through Hands-On Learning

Through a collaborative effort, Meridian Technology Center students enrolled in the Masonry, Carpentry, Electrical Technology and Air Conditioning and Refrigeration programs have the opportunity to drill in the skills learned in the classroom by building a house from the ground up. From framing out walls to laying brick, students have...
STILLWATER, OK
umassmedia.com

Students learn about creating a culture of belonging in the music classroom

Music is an art that many turn to for self-expression, community and belonging, and those who desire to teach music are tasked with creating a space where those expressions can thrive. This is the topic of "MUSIC 480: Special Topics Course, Sociocultural Perspectives in Music Education," where Professor Sommer Forrester teaches students about the necessary sociocultural knowledge they need for future careers as music teachers in diverse contexts. The class exists as a part of a cohort of courses funded by the Mellon Foundation aimed at demonstrating to students how humanities courses can train them for productive careers, and this was shown when Dr. Nicole Robinson came to speak to the class about how teachers might approach conflicts over belonging that might lead to microaggressions in the classroom. As a former music education faculty member at various universities and the founder of Cultural Connections By Design, a diversity consulting company, Dr. Robinson is uniquely qualified to speak on subjects pertaining to both diversity and music in the classroom.
EDUCATION
blufftonsun.com

Scholarship encourages students to learn about environment

A fourth-grade class from Cross Schools in Bluffton spent a crisp November morning exploring a maritime forest adjacent to Port Royal Sound and learning about the Lowcountry environment, thanks to the new Barry Lowes Scholarship from the Hilton Head Audubon Society. Lois Lewis of Bluffton, co-chair of the education committee...
BLUFFTON, SC
Montrose Daily Press

Outdoor learning center celebrates opening

Dozens of community members braved the cold rain Thursday night to attend the opening celebration of the district’s new outdoor learning center, Outer Range, where the first phase of construction was done less than a year after plans were hatched. The campus, located on MCSD property, is an actual...
EDUCATION
valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass Tech student named Student of the Year

Photo: Wiregrass is proud to announce Ryan Degner, Welding and Joining Technology student, as the college’s 2022 GOAL Winner. He is pictured with his nominating instructor Roy Bramley. Release:. Ryan Degner, a Welding and Joining Technology student on the Valdosta Campus, has been named the 2022 Georgia Occupational Award...
VALDOSTA, GA
NewsBreak
Education
whsgoldenarrow.com

Students Learn To Balance School And The Workforce

Getting a job is one step to independence as a teenager, and some students at Woodbridge High are making advances to do this. Senior Ellie Khorashadi has been working at Banzai Surf School in Huntington Beach ever since summer of 2021. The surf school hosts surf camps during summer for...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Post Register

Leaders in Learning: Lee Pesky Center creating pathways to learning for all

BOISE, ID (CBS2) — Since 1996 the Lee Pesky Learning Center is bringing accessible learning to both families and school districts in the Treasure Valley. Whether that's professional development, academic evaluations, interventions, coaching or counseling. Creating pathways to learning, for all levels and even multiple languages!. "Our Pathways to Learning...
BOISE, ID
sewardjournal.com

Students learn how things float

The original Swanson (Marc Swanson) is teaming up with his daughter Tara Swanson to co-teach her 5th grade class a floatation unit. Students will build on concepts to explore, and learn if things really do float. Photo courtesy Seward Elementary School.
SEWARD, AK
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Marketing students learn firsthand

Ken Hardy, salesman for Southern Copier, visited marketing classes at Central High School recently to help students review for their upcoming Customer Service and Sales Certification. He discussed careers in sales, the importance of taking care of the customer, sales quotas, closing the sale and how to become a better salesperson.
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
krtnradio.com

Anton Chico Students Visit Luna, Learn About STEM Opportunities

Luna Community College’s STEM Department hosted students from Anton Chico Middle School as part of New Mexico MESA’s Regional Roundup on Nov. 18. The middle school students participated in Binary Challenge, a computer science-based exercise to familiarize them with binary coding. The visiting students also toured the department’s...
ANTON CHICO, NM
CU Boulder News & Events

Common student-centered approach to teaching, learning update: December 2021 issue

Editor’s note: This is part of a monthly series of campus updates on CU Boulder’s efforts to build a common student-centered approach to teaching and learning. This series will continue throughout the academic year. Leadership team cites accomplishments for student success during fall semester, looks toward spring to...
BOULDER, CO
wbu.edu

Students Learn Practical Skills in Practicum

PLAINVIEW – For Wayland Baptist University history students Chloe Barham and Devin Davis, their history practicum has been practical. The duo chose to build a museum exhibit, focusing on Wayland’s historical decision to integrate in 1951. In the process, however, the students learned far more than the history behind Wayland’s ground-breaking decision.
PLAINVIEW, TX
theticker.org

Aaronson Student Center opens to undergraduate students

Baruch College opened its first permanent student center, called the Allen G. and Mary E. Aaronson Student Center, to undergraduate students on Nov. 1 in a step toward fostering an on-campus community. The completion of the student center, located within the historic U.S. Post Office on East 24th Street, comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Henry County Daily Herald

Local learning institutions partner for students

MORROW — Two local schools have come together to give students an opportunity to live and learn at both institutions. Clayton State University and Atlanta Metropolitan State College have entered into an agreement that will allow AMSC students live at CSU and attend courses at the university. “Our agreement...
MORROW, GA

