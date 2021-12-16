Tech Center students learn about banking

Music is an art that many turn to for self-expression, community and belonging, and those who desire to teach music are tasked with creating a space where those expressions can thrive. This is the topic of "MUSIC 480: Special Topics Course, Sociocultural Perspectives in Music Education," where Professor Sommer Forrester teaches students about the necessary sociocultural knowledge they need for future careers as music teachers in diverse contexts. The class exists as a part of a cohort of courses funded by the Mellon Foundation aimed at demonstrating to students how humanities courses can train them for productive careers, and this was shown when Dr. Nicole Robinson came to speak to the class about how teachers might approach conflicts over belonging that might lead to microaggressions in the classroom. As a former music education faculty member at various universities and the founder of Cultural Connections By Design, a diversity consulting company, Dr. Robinson is uniquely qualified to speak on subjects pertaining to both diversity and music in the classroom.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO