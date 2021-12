HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the first time, a giving tree is displayed inside the Amvets Post 59 in Luzerne County. "It was donated by a close family friend in memory of her, and that is how it came about. And so far, we've gotten some donations, but we still need so much more," said Tammy Wenger.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO