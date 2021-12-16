Jaguars fire head coach Urban Meyer after 13 games in first NFL season

Bills Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer shouts to players on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired head coach Urban Meyer, ESPN NFL insider, Adam Schefter first reported.

Coach Meyer is out of his first head coaching job in the National Football league after only 13 games.

The Jaguars said offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell will serve as the team’s interim head coach.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement provided by the team.

Khan went on to say, “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

You can read the full statement at the bottom of this story.

The firing comes after former Jaguars Kicker, Josh Lambo claimed that Meyer kicked Lambo in the leg during a warm-up for a preseason game, Rick Stroud from the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Lambo told Stroud Meyer came up to him and said, “‘Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”

The Jaguars went 2-11 during Meyer’s tenure.

Khan’s full statement provided by the Jaguars:

Trent Baalke continues as our general manager and will work with Darrell to ensure that our team will be inspired and competitive while representing Jacksonville proudly over our final four games of the season. In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season.