ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Offices with Integrated Greenery: 7 Notable Examples

ArchDaily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOffices have evolved tremendously in recent years. They are becoming more and more like a domestic space, incorporating new color palettes, flexible furnishings, warm textures, and even greenery as part of the design. In the latter case, it is not simply an aesthetic addition, but the greenery is integrated in such...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furnishings#Artificial Grass#Landscape Design
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
goodhousekeeping.com

27 Beautiful White Bathroom Designs That Showcase Crisp, Timeless Style

To those up-to-date on the most recent, eye-catching home decor trends, a white bathroom may seem like an ultra-safe option. But, an all-white bathroom can communicate cleanliness, luster and polished simplicity in a way few other designs can. A no-nonsense look that generates a feeling of serenity, the white bathroom is a certified classic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The Adorable, Easy Houseplant Hack That’s Hiding Right in Your Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even if you live in the middle of a bustling city, the cottagecore decor trend lets you pretend you’re surrounded by rolling green hills in the English countryside. All about the aesthetic of the ideal rural life, the trend starting hitting it big in early 2020 and is still going strong. If you don’t want to transform your pad into a place that was plucked from a BBC special, though, you can still work the look in small ways. Specifically, we’re talking about the genius idea of using mugs as planters, as seen in Amanda Montell’s house tour (and the photo below).
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
The Conversation U.S.

Mistletoe – famous for stolen holiday kisses – is a parasite that steals water and nutrients from other plants

A parasitic plant with potentially poisonous berries might not sound like something that would boost your Christmas decorations to the next level. But, botanically speaking, that’s what mistletoe is. There are some 1,300 species of this evergreen plant worldwide. They’re all parasitic or semiparasitic, meaning they can survive only on a host plant. Rather than being rooted in the ground, they live on the branches of other trees and shrubs. Just two types are native to North America. Twelve species of the American mistletoe can be found distributed largely across the southern half of the U.S., mostly affecting deciduous trees in the...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

10 Luxury Shower Design Ideas

Get inspired by these luxury showers from Instagram and turn your bathroom into a self-care oasis!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

10 Rooms Our Favorite Designers Will Never Forget

Interior designers and other experts in the home industry work on an impressive number of spaces throughout their careers. But even if some of the makeovers and redesigns start to blend together after a few years, there are some rooms that are just truly unforgettable, and we love to share them with you as part of our "One Room I'll Never Forget" franchise.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
mymodernmet.com

Circular Glass-Walled Cabin Easily Transforms From a Luxury Room Into an Open Patio

Itching to get away for a weekend and spend some time in the great outdoors? This unique circular cabin would be the perfect nature retreat. LUMIPOD Cabin by LUMICENE features a modular design with a massive curving glass façade that reaches from floor to ceiling. The clever design means that you’ll get unobstructed panoramic views of the outdoors even as you lay in bed.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated, off-grid home features an upside-down layout to take in all of the outdoor views!

The Falcon House is a modular, prefabricated home with an upside-down layout and off-grid capabilities designed by sustainable architecture studio Koto. Koto, an architecture studio known for building modular Scandinavian-inspired houses, is familiar with sustainable design. While sustainability is no stranger to modern home-building either, Koto has made an art out of designing off-grid, prefabricated houses that can be assembled in a mountainside forest just as well as they can on a residential street in the suburbs. Envisioning their latest project, the Falcon House, atop a rolling hill, right beside a foggy lake, Koto achieves a carbon-neutral design by flipping the home’s layout upside down.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
architecturaldigest.com

Hästens Installs a Huge, Round Bed in an Iconic Modern House

Earlier this year, Carl Larsson, partner of the historic Swedish bed company Hästens, visited the striking Doolittle House in Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park. His friends, an entrepreneur and interior designer from Los Angeles, had recently moved into the futuristic structure designed by Frank Lloyd Wright protégé Kendricks Bang Kellogg in the 1980s for the artists Bev and John Doolittle, and they wanted to preserve as much of the home’s original essence as possible.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

The White Lookout / Biotope Architecture + Interiors

Text description provided by the architects. Post-war Australian architecture in the 1960s was dominated by the Beachcomber, an affordable, open plan family home. In Tasmania, however, it was a slightly different story. Although the houses were influenced by the Beachcomber style, they were made with materials that suited the climate, involving more masonry than what was used on the mainland. The White Lookout is an alterations and additions project for a professional couple and their growing family inspired by the iconic Beachcomber and the spectacular location with impressive views of the Derwent River.
INTERIOR DESIGN
coveteur.com

How to Navigate the Taboo World of Faux Greenery

I was once told that if you’re in a really good outfit, no one will notice if the jewelry is real or not. And guess what? It’s kinda true. After much trial and error that comes with quasi-adulthood, I’m happy to report that the same principle applies to more than just jewelry. Cue the fake plants, which are now happily nestled in every corner of my apartment.
GARDENING
ArchDaily

Camps Bay House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design

Architects: Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design. Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Hansgrohe, Villeroy & Boch, Hakwood (supplied by BestWood) Architecture / Interior Design: Pieter Malan, Jan-Heyn Vorster, Noel Janse van Rensburg. Strucural Engineers: De Villiers & Hulme Consulting Engineers. Carpentry: Village Timbers. Lighting Designer: GFP Lighting. Glazing: Aluplan. Text description provided by the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Homegrown holiday greenery

Traditions of decorating with greenery about the time of the winter solstice go back to ancient Mesopotamia and evidence of such is abundant in Assyrian and Egyptian history. Decorating homes with evergreen boughs and trees was prohibited in the first American colonies in New England. Gradually, Irish plantation owners in the South and German settlers in the North began to popularize the gathering of seasonal greenery and decorating their homes around the 1840’s. In 1848, British Queen Victoria first used a tree at Windsor Castle. Public tree decorating in America didn’t really catch on until the Great Depression. Today, it seems to begin by the time the leaves turn colors in the fall and last until early January.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy