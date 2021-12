The Major League Soccer schedule was released this afternoon, telling us once again when, where, and against whom Orlando City will play during the upcoming season. The 2022 opening games were previously announced for each team, showing that the Lions will once again start the season at home. Orlando will kick off its 2022 season at home on Sunday, Feb. 27 against CF Montreal at Exploria Stadium at 1 p.m. and will travel to play at the Chicago Fire at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO