ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Vaccine skeptics in Eastern Europe having change of heart

By SABINA NIKSIC
harrisondaily.com
 1 day ago

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Some former vaccine skeptics in Eastern Europe have shifted over to the other side as coronavirus infections surge, countries are making it...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
dallassun.com

As Covid spreads, US urges Americans to avoid some European countries

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans to avoid travel to Iceland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Guernsey in the UK due to "very high" levels of COVID-19 On Monday, the State Department issued parallel travel advisories matching the CDC's, stating, "Do not travel" to Iceland, Hungary...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Europe#Skeptics#Bosnia Herzegovina#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ap
The Independent

France to restrict travel from Britain to fight omicron

France will restrict arrivals from Britain because of fast-spreading cases of the omicron coronavirus variant, putting limits on reasons for traveling and requiring 48-hour isolation upon arrival, the government spokesman said Thursday.The new measures are expected to take effect over the weekend. The government is holding a special virus security meeting Friday that will address growing pressure on hospitals in France from rising infections in recent weeks.Delta remains the dominant variant in France, but omicron is spreading so fast in Britain that it's raising concerns across the Channel French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on BFM television that...
TRAVEL
harrisondaily.com

Germany getting more vaccines for 'offensive' booster drive

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is scrambling to procure more vaccines to fuel what the new health minister on Thursday called a “very offensive" and fast booster strategy that would leave the country …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kunm.org

A discomfort with Western liberalism is growing in Eastern Europe

BUDAPEST, Hungary — When President Biden greets scores of nations at his virtual "Summit for Democracy" this coming week, one member of the Western alliance won't be there. Hungary, on the Eastern edge of the European Union, was not invited. Washington and EU leaders in Brussels have repeatedly accused the...
POLITICS
harrisondaily.com

EU leaders to discuss rise of infections, spread of omicron

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are trying Thursday to coordinate action to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new omicron variant while …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

Glamour night for Bosnia migrants presenting fashion brand

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — For an evening, some migrants in Bosnia were able to escape the hardship of their everyday lives for the glamour of fashion world. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
WORLD
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy