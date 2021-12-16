Vaccine skeptics in Eastern Europe having change of heart

France will restrict arrivals from Britain because of fast-spreading cases of the omicron coronavirus variant, putting limits on reasons for traveling and requiring 48-hour isolation upon arrival, the government spokesman said Thursday.The new measures are expected to take effect over the weekend. The government is holding a special virus security meeting Friday that will address growing pressure on hospitals in France from rising infections in recent weeks.Delta remains the dominant variant in France, but omicron is spreading so fast in Britain that it's raising concerns across the Channel French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on BFM television that...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO