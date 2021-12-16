Youngstown police investigating suspected murder/suicide on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating a shooting as a murder/suicide after a man and a woman were found dead early Thursday morning.

Police found the two at a home in the 1600 block of Everett Avenue at 1:44 a.m. The 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman both had gunshot wounds.

Youngstown police confirmed that a family member discovered the bodies and called police. According to a 911 call, that caller told dispatchers that the man shot his girlfriend who was pregnant and himself.

The victim’s identities haven’t been released yet.

Police are asking for information from the community. Those with information should call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-742-8YPD. Tips may be left anonymously.

This is the 28th homicide of the year, matching the number for last year.

