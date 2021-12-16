Tracking some cooler weather moving back in

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with increasing clouds by morning. Lows in the lower 30s. TOMORROW: Cloudy with showers by early afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: We're clear overnight as lows drop back down into the 30s, with more cloud cover building in early tomorrow. A boundary sets up to our south, sending moisture north as it lifts through the region to our east Friday and Friday night. Showers are possible by early afternoon through Friday night, but will exit to the east before dawn on Saturday, leaving us cloudy and chilly to start the weekend. Clouds decrease through the day on Saturday, but temperatures struggle to make it to 40 degrees. With clearing skies Saturday night, temperatures will dip down into the teens with high pressure building in. It will feel like the low to mid-teens with a slight north breeze Sunday morning, but we should manage to get close to 40 for the high. Next week is looking pleasant to start with highs getting back into the upper 40s to around 50 through Tuesday, but another area of low pressure could scoot by mid-week bringing a few more clouds and perhaps a little precipitation on Thursday. Overall, the week leading up to Christmas looks quiet with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. There could be another storm system bringing precipitation around Christmas or the day after, but we're getting quite far out to forecast that accurately at this point.

