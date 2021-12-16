ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking some cooler weather moving back in

By Kevin Schneider
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY: Things are a little more settled today. Sunshine is on the way back in and will stay with us throughout the day. Highs will top out around 50, with a slight northwest...

abc17news.com

koamnewsnow.com

Friday Blog: More showers and when will get snow?

I hope your week has been great and you are ready for Friday and the weekend. My week has been busy but pretty good so far. First off, when could we get snow? This pattern has been so warm for us the past 6 weeks. This is just our pattern this year. I do think we are going to have some cold active stretches. We have a weak wave right before Christmas and on Christmas. The Christmas one could be a rain/snow mix, so will watch it. But a stronger system around the 29th-30th, that is a decent shot at snow.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc17news.com

Tracking showers Friday, cooler weekend ahead

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with increasing clouds by morning. Lows in the lower 30s. TOMORROW: Cloudy with showers by early afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: We're clear overnight as lows drop back down into the 30s, with more cloud cover building in early tomorrow. A boundary sets up to our south, sending moisture north as it lifts through the region to our east Friday and Friday night. Showers are possible by early afternoon through Friday night, but will exit to the east before dawn on Saturday, leaving us cloudy and chilly to start the weekend. Clouds decrease through the day on Saturday, but temperatures struggle to make it to 40 degrees. With clearing skies Saturday night, temperatures will dip down into the teens with high pressure building in. It will feel like the low to mid-teens with a slight north breeze Sunday morning, but we should manage to get close to 40 for the high. Next week is looking pleasant to start with highs getting back into the upper 40s to around 50 through Tuesday, but another area of low pressure could scoot by mid-week bringing a few more clouds and perhaps a little precipitation on Thursday. Overall, the week leading up to Christmas looks quiet with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. There could be another storm system bringing precipitation around Christmas or the day after, but we're getting quite far out to forecast that accurately at this point.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

5 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when a 40-foot tree fell on him outside his home in southeastern Minnesota. The Iowa State Patrol says a semitrailer was struck by high winds and rolled onto its side in eastern Iowa, killing the driver. The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people died in traffic accidents due to blowing dust. More than 20 unconfirmed tornadoes were reported Wednesday, mostly in eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses remain without power Thursday.
OMAHA, NE
wyandottedaily.com

Calmer, cooler weather today

Temperatures today are returning closer to seasonal readings, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s high will be 49, and tonight’s low, about 33, the weather service said. Expect lower temperatures Saturday night and Sunday morning, when it will be the coolest temperatures of the season so far,...
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Much cooler weather settles in

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain showers starting (40%). SATURDAY: Rain showers (80%). SUNDAY: Chance for a few snow showers (30%). WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 37 Low: 29.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

The weather was unusually warm today, and it's going to stay that way tomorrow as well, so you might as well keep your windows open until the weekend begins. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
WYFF4.com

New Saturday rain timing

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tonight, prepare for somewhat thick clouds overhead tonight with temperature lows in the lower 50s. Tomorrow, expect a southerly breeze to push temperatures up to near 70 while staying partly cloudy and mainly dry. Expect waves of rain starting late-morning Saturday and continuing into the afternoon.
GREENVILLE, SC
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Weather: Dry and sunny with cooler temps

Dry and sunny conditions will kick off Friday. Highs are heading back into the low 40’s. Showers will overspread NE Ohio again Friday night and continue as a chilly rain on Saturday. Showers approach from the south. Spotty showers possible this evening in our southern communities becoming more widespread after midnight. The highest chances for […]
CLEVELAND, OH

