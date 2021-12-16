ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Artful Mosaic Insurance Creates Global Agility for Specialty Startup

By L.S. Howard
Insurance Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMosaic Insurance, the Bermuda-headquartered startup and Lloyd’s specialty insurer, operates with a unique structural twist. Its hybrid model has the flexibility of a managing general agent (MGA), the stability of a carrier’s long-term capital, plus the ratings, global licenses and distribution reach of Lloyd’s of London....

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
techgig.com

42% Indian startups plan to go global in 2022 : Report

Considering India is now becoming a hub of globally relevant products, startups are now looking to go global. A survey conducted by TurningIdeas Ventures has revealed that over 42% of startups are looking to expand and tap into global markets in 2022 and over 64% of these startups are in the enterprise SaaS space. The survey covered around 100+ startups across different domains and at different stages from ideation to scale-ups.
BUSINESS
commercialintegrator.com

Exclusive Interview: A First Look at Exertis Almo Pro AV

Almo’s Warren Chaiken and Exertis’ Clive Fitzharris offer perspective on this week’s huge acquisition news. Yesterday, the commercial AV industry awoke to news of one of the most consequential acquisitions in recent years: DCC Technology, which trades as Exertis, has acquired Almo Corp. in North America. This move comes on the heels of Dublin, Ireland-based parent company DCC plc completing several other North America acquisitions in recent years. Those include Stampede, Jam Industries, The Music People and JB&A. Almo, however, represents the largest acquisition in DCC plc’s history. With Almo, the organization now has about 15,000 employees. And on the technology side of the business, with Almo enfolded into the organization, revenues are north of $7 billion. All told, the combined organization, called Exertis Almo Pro AV, has become the largest specialist distributor of pro AV products and services in North America.
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Bermuda a significant milestone in McGill and Partners' expansion

This article was produced in partnership with McGill and Partners. Bethan Moorcraft of Insurance Business sat down with Angus Milgate (pictured), head of international treaty reinsurance at McGill and Partners to discuss the (re)insurance broker’s new Bermuda business. McGill and Partners, a boutique specialist (re)insurance broker focused on clients...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Zurich Insurance to Acquire Conversational AI Company AlphaChat

Zurich Insurance Group agreed to acquire Estonia-based company AlphaChat, which provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) technology for customer service automation, to further enhance the group’s digital capabilities. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. AlphaChat is one of the most advanced start-ups in conversational AI, with a team...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wheeler
Insurance Journal

Swiss Re Reorganizes Group Operations, Names Ladva Group CTO, as Bronder Exits

Swiss Re announced the appointment of Pravina Ladva as group chief digital & technology officer and member of the group executive committee, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Group Chief Operating Officer Anette Bronder will leave the company, and group operations will be reorganized. All technology-related responsibilities will be bundled under the...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Fairfax Completes Sale of Stake in Subsidiary Odyssey Group for US$900M

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. announced the completion of the previously announced sale of a minority stake in Fairfax’s subsidiary, Odyssey Group Holdings for an aggregate cash price of US$900 million. An affiliate of CPPIB Credit Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and OMERS, the...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

‘Cat-Focused’ Kin Insurance Acquires Shell for Expansion; Expects SPAC Closing in Q1

Kin Insurance, a digital direct-to-consumer home insurer that targets catastrophe-prone areas, said it has has acquired an inactive insurance carrier holding licenses in 43 states. Kin, which has operated in Florida, California, Georgia and Louisiana, first announced the planned purchase of the licenses in July. The agreement was disclosed along...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Insurance#Insurance Company#Startup#Private Insurance#Mosaic Insurance#Lloyd#Lloyd S Of London#Swiss Re And Marsh#Pembroke Managing Agency#Lloyd S Syndicate 1609#Carrier Management
marketingdive.com

Target co-creates pitch competition for Black-owned startups with Revolt

Target is partnering with multimedia platform Revolt to co-create a competition series for Black entrepreneurs, according to a company blog post. The retailer will provide a total of $500,000 in funding as well as mentorship for participants. "Bet on Black" highlights 12 Black-owned startup businesses who will pitch their ideas...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Bamboo Rose Teams With Blue Yonder on Consumer-Focused Product Strategy

Multi-enterprise product and supply chain platform Bamboo Rose recently partnered with digital supply chain platform Blue Yonder to help retailers integrate their innovation, demand planning, product development and supply chain operations, according to a Wednesday (Dec. 15) press release. The collaboration brings together Bamboo Rose’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Sourcing...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

UK Broker Ardonagh Valued at $7.5B as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Buys Stake

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has acquired a stake in Ardonagh Group in a transaction valuing the U.K. insurance broker at $7.5 billion. The sovereign fund joined as a new investor in Ardonagh alongside several other large global institutions, Ardonagh said in a statement Wednesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The investment was led by existing Ardonagh backers Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners, according to the statement.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: AGCS Promotes Williams to CUO Corporate, Succeeding Buckle; Aon Names Irl to U.S. Reinsurance Treaty Team; AXIS’ Gorman to Arrow Risk Mgmt

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Aon’s Reinsurance Solutions team and Arrow Risk Management. A summary of these new hires follows here. AGCS Promotes Williams to CUO Corporate, Succeeding Buckle. Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE (AGCS) has appointed Shanil Williams...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Insurance Journal

Leading Marine Re/Insurers Join Push to Decarbonize Global Shipping

Leading companies in the marine insurance industry have joined an initiative linking their underwriting activities with the cutting of carbon emissions from global shipping as pressure builds on the sector to go fully green. Last month countries including the United States at the COP 26 climate summit pushed for the...
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

InsurTech Startup Trellis to Team With FinTechs on Auto Insurance

Insurance tech firm Trellis will offer financial technology companies a new way for users to compare and purchase auto insurance, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 14) press release. The company says it enables many businesses — and especially consumer FinTech applications — through its Savvy recommendation platform, calling it “the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechCrunch

Mobility software startup Apex.ai lands supplier giants Continental, ZF as investors

The startup founded by Bosch veterans and automated systems engineers Jan Becker and Dejan Pangercic has attracted a number of new strategic and private investors, including suppliers Continental and ZF in a Series B $56.5 million fundraising round led by Orillion. AGCO, Canaan, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Airbus Ventures, Jaguar Land Rover’s InMotion Ventures and others participated in the round. Apex has raised a total of $74 million to date, a figure that includes previously announced investments from Volvo Group Venture Capital, Toyota Ventures and HELLA Ventures. Notably, ZF is taking a 5% stake in Apex.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Corporate Food Solutions Startup ezCater Raises $100M

EzCater, the online marketplace startup that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers, raised $100 million in a Series D-2 funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, according to a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 15). The fresh infusion of capital brings ezCater’s total funding to $425 million at a...
ECONOMY
Insurance Journal

People Moves: WTW’s Swift Joins London Market Group Board; Carbon Underwriting Hires Antares’ Coates; Dale Underwriting Names ArgoGlobal’s Turner for Property

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at the London Market Group, Carbon Underwriting and Dale Underwriting Partners. A summary of these announcements follows here. WTW’s Swift Joins Board of London Market Group. The London Market Group announced that Alastair Swift, head of Corporate Risk & Broking at...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Brit Pilots 1st Continuous Binder for Delegated Authorities, to Replace Annual Renewals

Brit Ltd. announced it has piloted the first continuous binder at Lloyd’s for delegated authorities, which will go live in January 2022. Continuous contracts form a key part of the Future at Lloyd’s vision for delegated underwriting, said Brit. The re/insurer explained that the new forms of contract aim to improve efficiencies by replacing the traditional annual renewal cycle, which can often be time and labor intensive and result in capacity being confirmed weeks or days before expiration, proving highly disruptive to a coverholder’s businesses.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Specialist Risk Group Launches MGA Called MX Underwriting

Specialist Risk Group (SRG) announced the launch of MX Underwriting. Led by Lee Anderson, SRG deputy CEO, and James Gerry, MX chairman, MX aim to be a £100 million gross written premium business within its first year of trading. Since its inception in January 2020, SRG has acquired 10...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Confie Acquires Velox Insurance to Expand in Georgia Market

Confie, a U.S. independent personal lines distributor, will acquire Velox Insurance as an affiliate to its nonstandard national brand, Freeway Insurance. The acquisition includes all 40 locations in Georgia, tripling Confie’s presence in the state, as well as two Florida franchise locations. Freeway Insurance will retain all current Velox...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy