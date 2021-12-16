Pulled A Prank On My Pastor!

Your justification isn’t found in your ministry skill or your reputation; it’s found in Jesus. To be a pastor is to be told (often or infrequently) that you’re doing it wrong, that you are wrong, or that everything in the church is just wrong. You’ve committed yourself to people who are battling pain, unbelief, and multiform temptations—just as you are—and sometimes they simply don’t want your involvement, or don’t appreciate how you’re trying to help them. When they criticize you, gently or harshly, it hurts deeply. Whether it’s unfair or whether there are real grains of truth in what’s said, criticism can kill you.

