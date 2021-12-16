ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pulled A Prank On My Pastor!

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 1 day ago

I got my Pastor Kelvin Bryant back for joking...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

Dog Takes Himself To Shelter To Get Rescued | The Dodo

This dog took himself to the shelter to get rescued ❤️. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: thedo.do/takis. Follow him on Facebook for updates: thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
PETS
wcrecord.com

From the Pastor’s Desk

Few things give me greater joy as a pastor than seeing fellowship in action; people meeting together to worship and glorify God. It was such a blessing to see so many gathered together for this year’s community Thanksgiving service in Grafton. After last year’s community worship service had to be canceled due to the pandemic, this year was extra special […]
GRAFTON, ND
963kklz.com

Trombone Playing Kid Pranks Mom!

Enjoy this teenager surprising his mom by playing his trombone at the oddest moments. She seems bothered at first, but by the end she’s all-in and laughing at it too. The Mike & Carla Morning Show give you a sample of how this plays out with dear old mom…would you have the same reaction? Listen to the segment from this morning below!
ENTERTAINMENT
brodheadmedia.com

Lexi pranks everyone|| feature

Hi, I'm Alexya, I am currently a senior at Brodhead Highschool. I am aspiring to be a veterinarian. My hobbies include art, music, and laying around.
BRODHEAD, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Bryant
outreachmagazine.com

7 Tips for Navigating Criticism as a Pastor

Your justification isn’t found in your ministry skill or your reputation; it’s found in Jesus. To be a pastor is to be told (often or infrequently) that you’re doing it wrong, that you are wrong, or that everything in the church is just wrong. You’ve committed yourself to people who are battling pain, unbelief, and multiform temptations—just as you are—and sometimes they simply don’t want your involvement, or don’t appreciate how you’re trying to help them. When they criticize you, gently or harshly, it hurts deeply. Whether it’s unfair or whether there are real grains of truth in what’s said, criticism can kill you.
RELIGION
bigrapidsnews.com

Pastor's Pen: Stories of old

My Dad told me of times when he was attending Avondale Country School, located north of Evart. Probably back in the early ’30s on one of those old winter storms that was freezing rain — today school would have been canceled!. Dad told me that he walked to school one...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
okcheartandsoul.com

Black Tony Inspired By Pastor Haynes | RSMS

​@Black Tony was inspired by Pastor @Frederick Haynes and gave a word on the show. But why couldn’t Black Tony use all that inspiration to get him to come to work??
SOCIETY
okcheartandsoul.com

Pigs Feet “News” 🐖

Special K gave us more “news” about pig feet than we wanted. Listen to this News You Can’t Use gone wrong. 🤦🏾‍♂️ Full show: https://bit.ly/2QoNs9H.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor
okcheartandsoul.com

Praise Break: When You Praise God, Every Hour Is Your Happy Hour | RSMS

Pastor @Frederick Haynes gave us this word inspired by Fred Hammond & Radical For Christ’s “Let The Praise Begin.” “When you praise God, you literally take a praise break so that you won’t break down.” 🙌🏾. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook:...
RELIGION
okcheartandsoul.com

Praise Break: Life Hurts | RSMS

Pastor @Frederick Haynes gave a good word inspired by James Fortune & FIYA’s “Hold On” featuring Monica and Fred Hammond. Remember, when you don’t give up and hold on, you’ll discover that God has a way of giving you a promise that will pull you through your pain.
RELIGION
WTRF- 7News

Local pastor: Faith sees no race

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Washington Post is shining a spotlight on Wheeling, West Virginia and its very own Rev. Darrell Cummings. It features diversity within the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple and the work Rev. Cummings has done for nearly 31 years. According to the Washington Post story Rev. Cummings says, “We’re not a Black church or a White church. We’re just a church.” Between speaking the Lord’s word and the countless hours and dedication bettering the […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Prank
Kokomo Perspective

Brave Puppy Is So Determined To Run | The Dodo

Watch this starfish puppy grow into a big boy and learn to run ✨💖. Keep up with Hugo and his forever family on Facebook: http://thedo.do/gohandsomehugo. Special thanks to The Tucker Farm for fostering Hugo, you can check them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/thetuckerfarm. And thanks to Friends To The Forlorn...
PETS
TribTown.com

Pastor’s daughter steps in to preach

A Seymour pastor surprised his congregation last Sunday with a guest preacher: His 18-year-old daughter. The Rev. Jeremy Myers, lead pastor of First Baptist Church, started off the Sunday morning service by telling the congregation he had a surprise for them, then proceeded to read Luke 1:26-38. The Bible verses...
SEYMOUR, IN
ambs.edu

Pastors & Leaders | Deep Faith 2022

A joint conference of AMBS and Mennonite Church USA’s Office of Faith Formation. For many pastors and faith formation leaders, these days are a swirl of confusion and exhaustion. Even as schools and workplaces seem to be getting back into the swing of things, it’s hard to know what we can expect or hope for from our congregations.
ELKHART, IN
Buffalo News

My View: From gag phone calls to TikTok pranking

Recently I was out to dinner with a group of women in an Italian restaurant. We were seated at a long table across from the takeout station, chatting and eating. Three teens – a young girl and two boys – sat on stools at the takeout counter, and the youngest of them kept trying to catch my eye. I took a deeper look and noticed he was frantically waving his hand and plugging his nose. One of his friends had most likely released some gas.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Clayton News Daily

Family Finds Someone In A Taped-Up Box | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Family opens an abandoned, taped-up box and finds a cat inside — watch what happens when they introduce her to their dogs 💜. To keep up with Pheonix, follow along on TikTok https://bit.ly/pheonixTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:
PETS
myheraldreview.com

Horse Lets Herself Into The House Whenever She Wants | The Dodo Soulmates

This horse lets herself inside her dad's house whenever she wants — and the way they became best friends is truly incredible 💗. To keep up with Amerigo, follow along on TikTok https://thedo.do/amerigoTT. Some footage provided by @ViralHog. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy