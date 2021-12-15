ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dr. Dre drops six new tracks, including Eminem collabo, in ‘Grand Theft Auto’ video game

By Ken Simmons, 's archive
okcheartandsoul.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Dre released six songs Wednesday, his first new music in six years, for the Grand Theft Auto video game title GTA Online: The Contract. The “Chronic” rapper produced four...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Dr. Dre confirms collaboration with Marsha Ambrosius: “This is some of my best work!”

Dr. Dre has confirmed that he’s finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius, with both artists describing the finished product as some of their “best work”. The announcement of new music follows on from the recent speculation that Dre is readying a new solo album release. Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav claimed back in August that he will be a guest on the upcoming record.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Roddy Ricch Joins Eminem, Drake & Kanye West In Diamond-Selling Rapper Club

Roddy Ricch‘s debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial turned two years old on Monday (December 6), but the Compton native had an even bigger milestone to celebrate. After reaching 8x platinum status at the top of the year, Roddy’s 2019 chart-topping hit “The Box” finally surpassed 10 million...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Pusha T, Freddie Gibbs & ScHoolboy Q Join Dr. Dre In Dropping New Music Via 'GTA' Expansion

Dr. Dre isn’t the only Hip Hop heavyweight releasing new music as part of Grand Theft Auto‘s upcoming expansion. Rockstar Games announced on Monday (December 13) that Pusha T, Freddie Gibbs, ScHoolboy Q, Offset, Hit-Boy, Juicy J, YG, Mike Dean and more will also contribute exclusive tracks to Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract, launching on Wednesday (December 15).
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Nipsey Hussle
hotnewhiphop.com

New Dr. Dre & Eminem Collab Track Preview Has Surfaced

In the world of hip-hop, Dr. Dre and Eminem have solidified their status as legends, and as they years go on, their iconography only continues to grow. While they’ve moved away from making the kinds of music they were putting out at their peak, the two old friends still have some hits left in them, as proved by the latest preview of their forthcoming collaboration.
VIDEO GAMES
24/7 Wall St.

The Real Names the Most Famous Rap and Hip-Hop Artists

While a handful of famous rap and hip hop artists have opted to use their real names on stage — Talib Kweli and Kendrick Lamar, to name two — it is far more common for them to use a stage name. From the early days of hip-hop culture, street artists have used made-up monikers, at […]
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Dr. Dre Announces New Album ‘Casablanco’ with Marsha Ambrosius

It definitely looks like Dr. Dre is back active again like never before. Yesterday, Dre took to Instagram to preview a collaboration between him and Anderson .Paak that will appear in the upcoming update to GTA: V’s Online mode which adds new weapons, missions, cars and a storyline. Rockstar Games announced that we’d get “a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks” from the West Coast legend which obviously have us excited.
MUSIC
97.5 NOW FM

New Eminem and Dr. Dre Song Snippet Surfaces – Listen

Brace yourselves because Eminem and Dr. Dre have apparently been in the studio cooking up some new music. On Sunday (Dec. 12), a snippet of a new, untitled track from the longtime rapper-producer duo surfaced on the internet via an Eminem subreddit page, but originally came from Stat Quo's Instagram Story (@stat_weatherman). In the clip, which is available on Reddit, but no longer on IG, Dre can be heard in the beginning, followed by Em, who raps, "Like a Satanic cult, it’s an old ritual slaughtering goats bitch/You’re fuckin’ with the original flow’s sick and anybody can get it, COVID."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Eta#Abc Audio
NME

Listen to new Dr. Dre tracks featuring Eminem and Snoop Dogg

Dr. Dre has shared a series of new songs from GTA Online’s new expansion The Contract featuring collaborations with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg. Up to six tracks have been shared featuring two solitary tracks by the legendary rapper and producer – ‘Black Privilege’ and ‘Fallin Up’, alongside team ups with Eminem (‘Gospel’), .Paak (‘The Scenic Route’), Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes (‘ETA’) and Ty Dolla $ign along with the late Nipsey Hussle appear on ‘Diamond Mine’. You can listen to all the songs below.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’: Snoop Dogg And Pharrell Go No.1 Pop

R&B and hip-hop had quite a year in America in 2004. No. 1 singles for the likes of OutKast, Twista, Usher (both with and without Alicia Keys) and Ciara made the urban sound unbeatable, and on 11 December, the dream-team combination of Snoop Dogg and Pharrell weighed in with the final Hot 100 chart-topper of the year, “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs Has 2 New Songs In "GTA Online: The Contract"

It has been an eventful week for Freddie Gibbs and not all of it has been good, but he's closing out the week with a focus on his music. Following his alleged fight with Jim Jones at a fancy steakhouse in Miami, which prompted DJ Akademiks to taunt the rapper and celebrate on social media, Gangsta Gibbs has a couple of songs that are featured in the brand new update from GTA Online, called "The Contract."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Dr. Dre Set to Release New Music Through ‘Grand Theft Auto’

New music is on its way from Dr. Dre, but the rap icon isn’t exactly taking the traditional route to release it. On Wednesday (Dec. 8), Rockstar Games announced that the “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” rapper and his music would be a key element to the brand new Grand Theft Auto playable online story “The Contract.”
VIDEO GAMES
liveforlivemusic.com

New ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ DLC Features Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak [Watch]

Rockstar Games has dropped a trailer for the new Grand Theft Auto Online DLC, entitled “The Contract”. This single-player content addition will feature new music from Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, and more, with the musicians also making virtual appearances in the story. “The Contract” will see players work...
VIDEO GAMES
iheart.com

Dr. Dre Will Appear in Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto 5 is not only the best-selling video game of all time, it is also the most profitable entertainment product of all time. One of my favorite games, GTA 5 set in the Los Angeles-esque San Andreas, was released back in 2013, but is still a high selling video game that continues to churn out incredible content.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Grand Theft Auto Online' Reveals New Episode Starring Dr. Dre and 'GTA 5' Characters

Rockstar Games is adding a new episode of single-player content to Grand Theft Auto Online, dubbed “The Contract,” next week. The new chapter DLC will star rapper Dr. Dre alongside Grand Theft Auto 5 characters Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis, who embark on an entirely new mission to track down files containing Dre’s unreleased music for the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
Billboard

Dr. Dre’s ‘Stolen Phone’ Loaded With Unreleased Music Part of ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Storyline

The new update for Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract — which dropped on Wednesday (Dec. 15) — expands the legendary game’s storyline to incorporate hip-hop icon Dr. Dre. The latest wrinkle of the story has players working with Franklin to form the “celebrity solutions” agency F. Clinton and Partner, with Dre serving as their first client.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy