ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Equalweight

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Neutral

Citi analyst Amanda Scarnati upgraded CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) PT Raised to $73 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) to $73.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Elastic NV. (ESTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy upgraded Elastic NV. (NYSE: ESTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $156.00. The analyst comments "While Elastic, at its core, is an open source search technology, it offers a very powerful set of software products that enable it to ingest, filter, store, search, and analyze data in any form, whether structured or unstructured. This enables the stack to generate insights from a wide variety of data sources, driving the wide applicability of the Elastic platform across a broad range of use cases. Our Dec 2022 price target of $156 is based on a ~15x EV/CY22E revenue multiple."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Invesco (IVZ) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Merck (MRK) at Conviction Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:43 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $343 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger raised the price target on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) to $343.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Needham Starts Roblox (RBLX) at Buy, Sees Over 40% Upside

Needham & Company analyst Bernie McTernan initiated research coverage of Roblox (NASDAQ: RBLX) with a Buy rating and a $136.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Remains a Top Pick for 2022 at Berenberg

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) Remains a Top Pick for 2022 at Berenberg.Analyst Sarah Simon comments "Criteo’s agreement to purchase Iponweb ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) PT Raised to $49 at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson raised the price target on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) to $49.00 (from $42.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Single Stock Put Volumes are Elevated - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs options strategist Vishal Vivek noted that single stock put options traded $233 billion on an average day in ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nordson (NDSN) PT Raised to $290 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky raised the price target on Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) to $290.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) PT Lowered to $136 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman lowered the price target on Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) to $136.00 (from $145.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Gabriel Moreen upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Utz Brands (UTZ) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.216; 5.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.216 per share, or $0.864 annualized. This is an 8% increase from the prior dividend of $0.20. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy