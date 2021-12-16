ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extraordinary General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 497J FRONTIER FUNDS, INC.

Form 497J FRONTIER FUNDS, INC.

(Registration Nos. 333-07305; 811-07685) Attached for filing on behalf of Frontier Funds, Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 497(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), please find the Statement of Additional Information for the Frontier HyperiUS Global Equity Fund (the "Fund"), a series of the Company.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Meta Loses Cryptocurrency Executive To Checkout.com

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), the company formerly known as Facebook, has lost another executive in Meron Colbeci, who has decided to join London-based payment startup Checkout.com as its chief product officer. What Happened: Colbeci, who most recently worked as the director of product management for Novi, Meta's cryptocurrency wallet...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes notice for Annual General Meeting

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes notice for Annual General Meeting

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes notice for Annual General Meeting. TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF RESS LIFE INVESTMENTS A/S. In accordance with Article 9.8 of the Articles of Association, notice is hereby given...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Intel (INTC) PT Raised to $50 at BofA Securities as Mobileye IPO Adds Value

Intel (INTC) PT Raised to $50 at BofA Securities as Mobileye IPO Adds Value

BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya raised the price target on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to $50.00 (from $45.00) while maintaining a Underperform rating after the company announced its plan to publically list Mobileye shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AP Acquisition Corp (APCA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AP Acquisition Corp (APCA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: APCA.U), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Psychemedics (PMD) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

Psychemedics (PMD) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Result of General Meeting

Result of General Meeting

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolution at its General Meeting held on Friday December 10, 2021 at Rotterdam Ahoy, Ahoyweg 10, 3084 BA Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Resolution 1 was carried.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Kimball Int'l (KBAL) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Kimball Int'l (KBAL) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Kimball Int'l (NASDAQ: KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Estimates Raised at Jefferies on Higher Auction Fees

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Estimates Raised at Jefferies on Higher Auction Fees

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni reiterated a Buy rating and $35.00 price target on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA) and raised ...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Jefferies Financial Grou For: Dec 16 Filed by: FRIEDMAN BRIAN P

Form 4 Jefferies Financial Grou For: Dec 16 Filed by: FRIEDMAN BRIAN P

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Grant of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Commercial Metals Company (CMC) to Neutral

Citi Upgrades Commercial Metals Company (CMC) to Neutral

Citi analyst Alexander Hacking upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Vizio Holding Corp. For: Dec 16 Filed by: AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Alpha Wu, Chairman and CEO, on behalf of AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd. 12/17/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX

