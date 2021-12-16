ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Toast Inc. (TOST) to Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer upgraded Toast Inc. (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Invesco (IVZ) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus upgraded iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $116.00 (from $100.00). The analyst comments "It’s not the cleanest story in SMid-cap MedTech, but the risk-reward looks favorable enough for us to upgrade iRhythm to Overweight from Neutral. Even though the reimbursement situation has yet to be fully resolved, we think recent updates have narrowed the range of outcomes enough to give investors sufficient confidence to revisit the name and begin diving into core business trends. We think there’s a lot to be bullish on under the hood: (1) we’ve seen the company hold up much better than its SMid-cap peers during COVID-19, a key differentiator as Omicron fears add on to existing disruption from Delta; (2) a new CEO story with a proven operator, with Quentin expected to provide a clear direction for the strategy on both (a) untapped growth opportunities and (b) the path to profitability with or without a favorable reimbursement outcome; all coupled with (3) continued strength in the domestic symptomatic AF market. With a reasonable valuation relative to other high-growth peers, a solid setup for the company to execute in 2022+, and meaningful growth opportunities that represent upside to today’s numbers, we are increasing our December 2022 price target to $116 (from $100), or 9.0x 2023E EV/sales."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Utz Brands (UTZ) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.216; 5.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.216 per share, or $0.864 annualized. This is an 8% increase from the prior dividend of $0.20. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) PT Lowered to $20 at Cowen

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the price target on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) to $20.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following results. The analyst commented, "$0.25 EPS managed to beat Street's $0.23 on GM...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Owens & Minor (OMI) to Buy

Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight upgraded Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nu Holdings (NU) Downsizes Proposed IPO to 289.15M Shares at $8-$9/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) announces downsized IPO of 289,150,555 ADS at $8-$9 per share from previously announced range of 332M ADS at $10-$11 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Gabriel Moreen upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Commercial Metals Company (CMC) to Neutral

Citi analyst Alexander Hacking upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $343 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger raised the price target on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) to $343.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Neutral

Citi analyst Amanda Scarnati upgraded CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Controls (JCI) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25.9% to $0.34; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. This is a 25.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.27. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture plc (ACN) PT Raised to $460 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised the price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to $460.00 (from $385.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Yesterday's Selloff in Adobe (ADBE) Shares 'Understandable' Given Disappointing Guidance, Analysts Remain Positive

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) closed over 10% yesterday after the company reported mixed FQ4 results and disappointing guidance.Adobe Systems ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Adobe (ADBE) PT Lowered to $650 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachmann lowered the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $650.00 (from $720.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Single Stock Put Volumes are Elevated - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs options strategist Vishal Vivek noted that single stock put options traded $233 billion on an average day in ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

