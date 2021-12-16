ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Goldman Sachs Reinstates PerkinElmer (PKI) at Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes reinstates coverage on PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI)...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Invesco (IVZ) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) at Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:31 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Controls (JCI) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25.9% to $0.34; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. This is a 25.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.27. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AP Acquisition Corp (APCA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: APCA.U), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nu Holdings (NU) Downsizes Proposed IPO to 289.15M Shares at $8-$9/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) announces downsized IPO of 289,150,555 ADS at $8-$9 per share from previously announced range of 332M ADS at $10-$11 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $288 at Stifel

Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan raised the price target on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) to $288.00 (from $283.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Adobe (ADBE) PT Lowered to $650 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachmann lowered the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $650.00 (from $720.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

This is Why Buckle (BKE) Stock Is Set to Open Sharply Lower Today

Shares of Buckle (NYSE: BKE) are down 13.4% in pre-open Friday.This pre-open move doesn’t come as a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) PT Raised to $49 at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson raised the price target on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) to $49.00 (from $42.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sealed Air (SEE) PT Raised to $78 at Jefferies as Pivot Starting to Bear Fruit

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng raised the price target on Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) to $78.00 (from $74.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 450-point drop led by losses in shares of Goldman Sachs, American Express

Shares of Goldman Sachs and American Express are trading lower Friday morning, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 453 points, or 1.3%, lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares are down $12.50 (3.2%) while those of American Express have dropped $4.49 (2.8%), combining for a roughly 112-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Visa (V) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) at Neutral

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney initiates coverage on Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $13.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Aurora Innovation Inc click here....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Host Hotels (HST) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling upgraded Host Hotels (NASDAQ: HST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Positive on Alibaba (BABA) Into Investor Day

Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi reiterated a Buy rating and $215.00 price target on Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) ahead of the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

