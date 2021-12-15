ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEN BXRx Friday December 17th

bronxnet.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of OPEN BxRx, Host Rhina Valentin celebrates her Birthday. She sits down with Comedian, Writer & Actor, Aida Rodriguez to discuss her new HBO Max Comedy Special ‘Fighting Words’ along with her...

OPEN BXRx Tuesday: Omicron, Vanessa Gibson & Much More

On the next episode of OPEN BXRx Tuesday we take closer look at Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant that's made its way to New York. Host Kibin Alleyne finds out if these variants are more contagious than the original virus. Then Kibin has a conversation with the Bronx’s first Black...
OPEN BXRx Friday: Las Cosas Extraordinarias, De L'or Cakery Corporation & Much More

OPEN BxRx Host Rhina Valentin speaks to Producer, Maria-Cristina Fusté and Actress, Norwill Fragoso to discuss 'Las Cosas Extraordinarias', a new theater play shedding light on suicide awareness amongst communities of color. After that, she hears from BAE's Music Programs Manager, Kika Wright, Opera Singer, Linda Collazo and Pianist, Pablo Zinger to discuss the Bronx Arts Ensemble 'Joy and Love for the Holidays' Concert. Then, she speaks to Owner & Founder of De l’or Cakery Corporation, Kayisha Thompson about her cookie mix as well as other gourmet treats that we can all enjoy for the holidays. Bobby C gives the latest in sports and lastly this week's OPEN Artist Spotlight shines on Singer & Songwriter Ni-Emah Bugg.
Higher TV: Bending Not Breaking

On this episode of Higher TV, we learn about the benefits of practicing Yoga during the pandemic with Yoga instructor Saori Kishi. Then, we meet Senior Writer and Producer for AMC Networks, Raynard Gadson to talk about breaking into the TV industry!. Tune in to watch on BX Omni channel...
Throwback Thursday: Comedy Rhumba - Christmas Special

This week's Throwback Thursday features holiday shows from Christmases past. See show details below. Tune in to watch on BX OMNI channel 67 Optimum/ 2133 FiOS in the Bronx and online at bronxnet.tv on Thursday, December 16th at 10:30 PM. Comedy Rhumba: Christmas Special. The Comedy Rhumba Christmas Special with...
OPEN BXRx Monday: Celebrating Music, Arts & Culture

On this week's episode of OPEN Bx Rx Monday, Dr. Bob Lee is joined by Naomi Marcus, Publicity Manager for the Riverdale Choral Society, who shares information on how singers can join the choral group as early as next spring and highlight their next event. Then, we get creative with...
PIX11

Rockettes cancel annual Christmas Spectacular early due to COVID-19

NEW YORK —  Eleanora Ruggiero and her husband, Frank, wanted to create a Christmas memory for their three children. So, the couple splurged on $500 worth of tickets to the Radio City’s annual Christmas Spectacular. They found out later — after they’d already boarded a train from Connecticut to New York City  — that their […]
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
E! News

Susan Kelechi Watson Predicts Who Will Cry the Most When This Is Us Ends

Watch: Susan Kelechi Watson Talks "This Is Us" Legacy at 2021 PCAs. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson caught up with Laverne Cox at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards. Of course, since the final chapter of This Is Us is set to begin on Jan. 4 on NBC, Cox made sure to ask the performer about the sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed drama.
Aida Rodriguez
Person
Edgar Rivera
InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: 'Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant Stuns In Crop Top & Oversized Suit For Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign — Photos

Natalia Bryant simply slayed in Beyonce’s new ‘HALLS OF IVY’ campaign, sporting a sexy suited look for the collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. Flawless! Natalia Bryant looked simply stunning on Thursday in Beyonce‘s new “HALLS of IVY” campaign, which is a signature collaboration between adidas x IVY PARK. For the looks, which the 18-year-old shared to her Instagram, she wore an oversized gray, glen plaid-style suit over a black-and-white houndstooth crop top. The stunning teen, who’s the daughter of Vanessa Bryant, 39, and the late basketball all-star, Kobe Bryant, completed the look with white, platform sneakers, long, electric blue nails, and adorable pigtails.
Bossip

Ooh Na, Na: Rihanna Shuts Down Fenty Beauty Baby Rumor In Hilarious DM Exchange With A Fan

Rihanna is setting those pesky pregnant rumors straight, well…kinda. Following her historic National Hero of Barbados award on Nov. 28, some social media detectives were hard at work speculating whether the Fenty Beauty billionaire was expecting her first child with her Harlem honey A$AP Rocky. A few fans and critics swore that the star was hiding a burgeoning baby bump as she dazzled in a silky caramel-colored gown by Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta during the prestigious ceremony.
#Bxrx#Hbo Max#Afro Caribbean Music#Hbo#Latino#Afro Caribbean#Legacy Women#Bx Omni Channel 67#Optimum 2133 Fios
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
Outsider.com

Jeff Garlin's Final 'Goldbergs' Scenes Were Filmed Using a Body Double

Lately, rumors have been swirling that Jeff Garlin’s time with the popular sitcom The Goldbergs was coming to an end. The longtime actor was the subject of multiple misconduct complaints on the set of the hit ABC sitcom. And, as one outlet reports, this end has come a lot sooner than expected. Recently, The Goldbergs showrunners had to call in Garlin’s body double to finish the actor’s scenes on his final day.
Variety

'Blue Beetle' Moves to Theaters; 'Toto,' 'Last Train to New York' Dated

Warner Bros. has announced release dates for several films including DC’s “Blue Beetle,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto, which is now due Aug. 18, 2023. The superhero saga was originally set to premiere on HBO Max, but will now start its run exclusively in theaters. Starring “Cobra Kai” actor Xolo Maridueña, “Blue Beetle” will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle, introduced in 2006, as the Mexican-American teen Jaime Reyes. “I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him,” Maridueña told Variety when he was cast. Along with “Batgirl,”...
Talking With Tami

First Look: Marriage Bootcamp Hip Hop Edition With K. Michelle, Rich Dollaz & More

Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. See the trailer inside…
