Presidential Election

Michael Hiltzik: The Biden economy is booming. Why aren’t Americans happier with it?

By MICHAEL HILTZIK
Biloxi Sun Herald
 1 day ago

U.S. unemployment is at its lowest since the pandemic hit, wages are on an upswing, 6.1 million jobs have been created since last December and economic growth is expected to reach nearly 6% this year, after inflation. Each of those statistics are stunningly good news. The unemployment rate of...

NBC San Diego

Anti-Trump Group Led by Longtime GOP Strategist Bill Kristol Raised, Spent Millions During 2020 Campaign

A group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol and a group of fellow so-called Never Trump Republicans raised more than $35 million during the 2020 campaign. The nonprofit organization, Defending Democracy Together, spent millions on projects attacking then-President Trump during the same period. Its biggest single contribution, $6 million,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsday

Could Trump really win again in 2024?

As we approach the one-year mark of the Biden presidency, what should be unthinkable — a second victory for Donald Trump in 2024 — seems increasingly possible. How real a prospect is it, and what can we do to stop it from happening?. For millions of Americans, including...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's polls, Hillary Clinton

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on December 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: By the way, good for Mark Meadow, I agree, Tucker, and thank you. And welcome to HANNITY. Tonight, we're tracking multiple...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Joe Biden is lying to the American people: Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters slammed President Joe Biden for lying to the American people about the economic troubles in America, including gas prices and inflation, on Wednesday's "The Five." In Wednesday's remarks on the supply chain crisis, Biden blamed Republicans for some of the economic problems in the country and claimed that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MySanAntonio

Kamala Harris would lose badly to Trump in 2024 but fare better than Pete Buttigieg, poll says

If the 2024 presidential election is between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the former president will win handily, a new poll projects. The Harvard/HarrisX poll, conducted among 1,989 respondents between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, found that in a hypothetical Trump-Harris matchup, Trump receives 50% support, Harris receives 41% support and 9% are unsure. Trump would win the Electoral College in a landslide with that margin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: The Push for a Fourth Stimulus Check and Who Should Get It

For some, the fight for a fourth stimulus check continues. While a fourth check is unlikely, it is still needed by many. Voters can let their representatives know how they feel about more stimulus funds. A fourth stimulus check is doubtful. Ed Mills, an analyst with investment bank and financial...
BUSINESS
Digital Courier

Inflation causing Americans to doubt Biden on economy, polls show

(The Center Square) – As inflation continues to raise concerns about the state of the economy, new polling shows voters are doubtful about whether President Joe Biden is taking the issue seriously enough. An ABC/IPSOS poll released Sunday found that 57% of Americans surveyed disapprove of Biden’s economic policies,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

