Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation have announced that they will premiere an acoustic version of their epic 15-minute opus 9-29-045 on YouTube on December 16. Originally recorded on the band's 2006 album Acoustic Verses, a remastered version of which has just been reissued by Season of Mist Records, the new video was recorded earlier this year for the Progspace Online Festival and will be made available for everyone to watch for free here.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO