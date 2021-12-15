Starbucks Introduces New Starbucks Zero Creamers

CHICAGO – Hyatt Hotels Corporation announces the introduction of Zero Proof, Zero Judgment – a beverage program that will bring dedicated zero proof beverage options to several U.S. hotels across Hyatt’s Alila, Andaz, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, JdV by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands. In response to travelers’ changing alcohol consumption habits and increased focus on their wellbeing, Zero Proof, Zero Judgment launched in August 2021 with many beverages featuring products from leading liquor replacement Ritual Zero Proof and carbonated mixer supplier Fever-Tree. Hyatt’s creative beverage approach comes as 52% of Americans are actively trying to drink less alcohol (Source: Beverage Daily, Circle Up Growth Partners, Oct. 2020) and nearly 50% of travelers surveyed in October 2021 said they’re likely to choose a non-alcoholic beverage over a beer or cocktail (Source: Hyatt Travel Pulse). Zero Proof, Zero Judgment aims to meet a growing demand from consumers to enjoy imbibing regardless of alcohol consumption preference.

